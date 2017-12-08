STYLE & BEAUTY
Rihanna's Gucci Socks Are Jaw-Droppingly Expensive

By Carly Ledbetter

Everything Rihanna wears is fresh off the runway, so it’s no surprise that even her socks are designer.  

The “Love on the Brain” singer rocked a pair of Gucci knit socks with crystals on Wednesday that sell for an astounding $1,340. Rih completed her look with white heels, a black dress and a puffy jacket: 

Gucci recently released its gorgeous 2018 cruise collection, which puts a major emphasis on the brand’s socks and tights:

Gucci

The collection also has a few options more reasonably priced than the $1,340 socks, with some pairs and tights priced at around $100 (though there is one sequined option selling for $540). 

Expect to see more of these Gucci designs on Rih, considering she’s a major fan of the fashion house.

Earlier this year, the singer rocked one of her most iconic looks ever from Gucci: a sparkling, glittery bodysuit (with a matching face cover) and graphic tank top.

Coachella wasn’t ready: 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

