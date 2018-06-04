Here's Why Rihanna Deliberately Wore Locs In 'Ocean's 8'

In the upcoming film “Ocean’s 8” Rihanna’s character, Nine Ball, has a very intentional hairstyle.

The singer’s hairstylist, Yusef Williams, recently told Refinery29 that Rihanna requested to wear those locs she donned back in 2016 during the movie’s filming to “maintain that tie to Africa.”

“We thought it would be strong,” Williams said. “Her locs would maintain that tie to Africa. She’d keep her accent. She wasn’t just going to be some American girl in this movie. Nine Ball is still a Caribbean girl that just happens to be in America.”

Rihanna, aka Nine Ball, is the resident hacker of the star-studded “Ocean’s 8” cast, which also includes Sandra Bullock (Danny Ocean’s criminal sister), Cate Blanchett (the Brad Pitt to Bullock’s George Clooney), Mindy Kaling (“The Jeweler”) and Helena Bonham Carter (“The Designer”). The highly anticipated film hits theaters on June 8.