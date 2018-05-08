STYLE & BEAUTY
05/08/2018 09:39 am ET

Rihanna's Pope-Inspired Met Gala Outfit Was The Most Epic Look Of The Night

She looked heavenly.
headshot
By Carly Ledbetter

Rihanna’s reign as queen of the Met Gala continued Monday night. 

The singer, actress, fashion designer and beauty mogul wowed in a pope-themed look at fashion’s most important night, taking this year’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme to new, divine heights.

She was an honorary co-chair for the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, alongside Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney.

Rihanna wore an astoundingly intricate, embellished mini dress and overcoat from Maison Margiela, according to Vogue. She completed her look with a bishop’s hat from Stephen Jones, silver Christian Louboutin heels and a crucifix necklace.

Dripping in jewels and excess, the singer even bleached her eyebrows to complete the positively dramatic ― and papal ― look: 

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

People clearly loved Rihanna’s outfit on social media and couldn’t get enough of her look ― or their Met Gala pope:

Now it’s time to count down the days till next year’s look. 

Check out more exclusive photos from the Met Gala below: 

  • George Clooney and Amal Clooney
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    George Clooney and Amal Clooney
  • Madonna
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Madonna
  • Katy Perry in Versace
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Katy Perry in Versace
  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, left, and Lily Aldridge
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, left, and Lily Aldridge
  • Blake Lively in Versace
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Blake Lively in Versace
  • SZA in Versace
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    SZA in Versace
  • Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault&nbsp;
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault 
  • ASAP Ferg
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    ASAP Ferg
  • Donald Glover in Gucci
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Donald Glover in Gucci
  • Bella Hadid in&nbsp;Gareth Pugh x Chrome Hearts
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Bella Hadid in Gareth Pugh x Chrome Hearts
  • Cynthia Erivo
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Cynthia Erivo
  • Gigi Hadid in Versace
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Gigi Hadid in Versace
  • Katy Perry
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Katy Perry
  • Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez in Balmain
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez in Balmain
  • Lili Reinhart
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Lili Reinhart
  • Donald Glover in Gucci
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Donald Glover in Gucci
  • Gigi Hadid in Versace
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Gigi Hadid in Versace
  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
  • Ariana Grande
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Ariana Grande
  • Scarlett Johansson in Marchesa
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Scarlett Johansson in Marchesa
  • Ariana Grande in Vera Wang
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Ariana Grande in Vera Wang
  • Katharine McPhee
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Katharine McPhee
  • Lisa Love
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Lisa Love
  • Mary J. Blige
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Mary J. Blige
  • Kim Kardashian in Versace
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Kim Kardashian in Versace
  • Rita Ora
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Rita Ora
  • Anne Hathaway in Valentino
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Anne Hathaway in Valentino
  • Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
  • Paris Jackson in Stella McCartney
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Paris Jackson in Stella McCartney
  • Anna Wintour in Chanel
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HuffPost
    Anna Wintour in Chanel

RELATED COVERAGE

headshot
Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Rihanna Pope Met Gala
Rihanna's Pope-Inspired Met Gala Outfit Was The Most Epic Look Of The Night
CONVERSATIONS