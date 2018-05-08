The singer, actress, fashion designer and beauty mogul wowed in a pope-themed look at fashion’s most important night, taking this year’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme to new, divine heights.

She was an honorary co-chair for the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, alongside Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney.

Rihanna wore an astoundingly intricate, embellished mini dress and overcoat from Maison Margiela, according to Vogue. She completed her look with a bishop’s hat from Stephen Jones, silver Christian Louboutin heels and a crucifix necklace.

Dripping in jewels and excess, the singer even bleached her eyebrows to complete the positively dramatic ― and papal ― look:

People clearly loved Rihanna’s outfit on social media and couldn’t get enough of her look ― or their Met Gala pope:

WELCOME TO THE CHURCH OF RIHANNA. COME. SHE SHALL BAPTIZE YOU IN BODY LAVA AND SIN. pic.twitter.com/xIvBunLnhO — justine (@biticonjustine) May 7, 2018

Rihanna was made for Met Gala ❤❤ #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0ffhuSxWbq — baddie gang 🍒 (@Onlycarmen_) May 8, 2018

*falls on knees and recites the lord’s prayer pic.twitter.com/ZXt3BpCM13 — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) May 7, 2018

I love that people at the Met Gala bother even when they know Rihanna is coming. The resilience of the human spirit is incredible. — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) May 7, 2018

White smoke seen pouring out of Vatican chimney as Rihanna hits the Met Gala runway, meaning she has replaced Francis as pontiff. pic.twitter.com/gxnlErEIeg — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) May 7, 2018

Trying to come up with a better Rihanna/Pope pun than “We Found Love in a Popeless Place” but I don’t think vatican — Greg James (@gregjames) May 8, 2018

Now it’s time to count down the days till next year’s look.

