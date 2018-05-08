Rihanna’s reign as queen of the Met Gala continued Monday night.
The singer, actress, fashion designer and beauty mogul wowed in a pope-themed look at fashion’s most important night, taking this year’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme to new, divine heights.
She was an honorary co-chair for the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, alongside Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney.
Rihanna wore an astoundingly intricate, embellished mini dress and overcoat from Maison Margiela, according to Vogue. She completed her look with a bishop’s hat from Stephen Jones, silver Christian Louboutin heels and a crucifix necklace.
Dripping in jewels and excess, the singer even bleached her eyebrows to complete the positively dramatic ― and papal ― look:
People clearly loved Rihanna’s outfit on social media and couldn’t get enough of her look ― or their Met Gala pope:
Now it’s time to count down the days till next year’s look.
Check out more exclusive photos from the Met Gala below: