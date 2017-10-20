STYLE
10/20/2017 10:34 am ET

Rihanna's Plastic Heels Will Make You Sweat Just Looking At Them

These are WILD.

By Carly Ledbetter

Rihanna’s casual Tuesdays are fancier than our wild, wild thoughts, so it makes sense her street style is also out of this world. 

The singer stepped out in New York City on Thursday in the ultimate menswear top ― a backwards, double pinstriped blazer ― with jeans shorts underneath.

She added round sunglasses, a white hat, a transparent purse and a pair of clear plastic-encased black heels from Off-White’s upcoming collaboration with Jimmy Choo, according to Footwear News. 

Edward Opi / Splash News
Phresh out the runway.
Splash

It’s quite the look. 

Inside her clear purse, Rihanna carried the $4,995 limited edition Alexander Wang and Judith Leiber money roll clutch that was recently carried by Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson

J Webber / Splash News
YES, Rih! 

Kardashian will no doubt be a fan of Rihanna’s plastic purse heels, as the reality star has been avid supporter of the plastic trend since last year.

In September 2016, Kardashian wore a pair of thigh-high, see-through boots that still make appearances in our nightmares: 

Alo Ceballos via Getty Images
Barely-there boots! 
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
Yikes. 

We’re sweating just looking at these heels. 

Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost
