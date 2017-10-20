Rihanna's Plastic Heels Will Make You Sweat Just Looking At Them

Rihanna’s casual Tuesdays are fancier than our wild, wild thoughts, so it makes sense her street style is also out of this world.

The singer stepped out in New York City on Thursday in the ultimate menswear top ― a backwards, double pinstriped blazer ― with jeans shorts underneath.

She added round sunglasses, a white hat, a transparent purse and a pair of clear plastic-encased black heels from Off-White’s upcoming collaboration with Jimmy Choo, according to Footwear News.

Phresh out the runway.

It’s quite the look.

YES, Rih!

Kardashian will no doubt be a fan of Rihanna’s plastic purse heels, as the reality star has been avid supporter of the plastic trend since last year.

In September 2016, Kardashian wore a pair of thigh-high, see-through boots that still make appearances in our nightmares:

Barely-there boots!

Yikes.