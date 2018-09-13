Rihanna: 'Women Are Running The World Right Now And It's Too Bad For Men'

Who run the world? Rihanna ... and women in general, according to the singer.

“Women are running the world right now and it’s too bad for men,” the Savage X Fenty lingerie designer told Elle magazine after her inclusive New York Fashion Week show Wednesday night.

The artist launched her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection in May and it did not disappoint. The 90-piece collection sold out in less than 24 hours and had fans waiting in hourslong virtual lines just to get a piece of the colorful garments.

Rihanna, 30, told Elle she wanted her show to celebrate all kinds of women from all walks of life.

“I wanted to include every woman. I wanted every woman on the stage with different energies, different races, body types, different stages in their womanhood, culture,” she said. “I wanted women to feel celebrated and that we started this shit. We own this. This is our land because really it is.”

The “immersive experience” show included apparel ranging from sizes 0-2 to sizes 20-22, and bra sizes ranging from 32A to 44DD. Models like Gigi and Bella Hadid to Duckie Thot and Joan Smalls strutted their stuff on the runway. At least two of the women featured were pregnant, including model Slick Woods.

Rihanna said she’s been working “non-stop” with Woods throughout the model’s pregnancy.

“I’m not the type to judge any woman about any part of her womanhood, especially motherhood because that’s like the VIP of womanhood. Bringing a life into the world is no joke,” she said.

“I have a lot of respect for those women and those who choose to continue to work and get it done while being pregnant,” Rihanna continued. “I have a lot of respect for Slick and every other pregnant woman working until their due date. I’ll never tell her she can’t do a show unless she tells me I can’t because I’m about to drop in a second.”

Rihanna’s empowering message isn’t new. When the singer prepared to launch the Savage X Fenty line back in May, she reminded women everywhere that if they’re going to buy her lingerie, they should buy it for themselves ― not for a partner.