Rihanna's Grammy Trench Coat Was 'Chocolate Patent Leather' Greatness

Rihanna is a melodic goddess who we are fortunate to have walking among us and her Grammy look Sunday night was one more reminder of that.

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Rihanna wore a shiny trench coat at the Grammys.

After skipping the red carpet, Rihanna turned heads when she hit the stage in a high-shine trench coat with Kendrick Lamar to accept the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance for their collaboration on “Loyalty.” The award was Rihanna’s ninth Grammy.

The trench, worn as a dress with slouched boots and gloves, made Twitter go wild:

Rihanna dressed like a Fruit Rollup and I LIVE — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) January 29, 2018

RIH WEARIN TEMPERED CHOCOLATE — laia. (@geometricsleep) January 29, 2018

mmmm rihanna in aubergine latex will grace my dreams for the rest of 2018 — Jenna Wortham (@jennydeluxe) January 29, 2018

Rihanna woke up this morning and said I’m just feeling a coat! Bamm @rihanna — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) January 29, 2018

MY QUEEN IS CHOCOLATE PATENT LEATHER IS THIS REAL %&#<=(FKRNRUDJFHDGDKRIRKGSIWKRU3H3NDJEJDMR pic.twitter.com/fSlc5ROea5 — Kima Jones (@kima_jones) January 29, 2018

RIHANNA IS DRESSED LIKE PATRICK BATEMAN ABOUT TO CHOP JARED LETO WITH AN AXE — J. Escobedo Shepherd (@jawnita) January 29, 2018

Most humbly, Lamar said of Rihanna while accepting the award: “She came through and gassed me on my own song. This really belongs to her.”