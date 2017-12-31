Ring in 2018 with Guiltless Cocktails

Let’s be honest, any substantial New Year’s Eve celebration isn’t complete without a proper cocktail, or shall we say cocktails. Even though, many of us are thinking of our resolutions for 2018 and researching the best fitness plans for the new year, that doesn’t mean you can’t have a drink. According to the data pulled from Google by iQuanti, there were 62,776,640 searches on getting healthy (from Oct. - Dec. 2016). For those trying to live their best life, Ketel One has created some incredible cocktails that are also guilt-free. Rather than the classic Vodka Soda, these drinks are filled with aromatic herbs and a winter essence that are all under 96 calories per serving, (please see below).

The family-made vodka has also recently launched an interactive experience called, Ketel Market where guests can customize their own beverage by choosing from an array of ingredients from fragrant herbs to fresh fruits. This same garnish cart can be recreated for someone throwing a New Year’s Eve party or any celebration at home. Hosts will be able to offer a fun and entertaining centerpiece with cocktails that still honor guests’ resolutions. The stress-free system will allow party attendees to design their very own cocktail that can be easily dressed up and won’t take time away from throwing a killerparty. Create your own DIY garnish cart adorned with fragrant herbs, fresh fruit and crisps citrus to create an engaging holiday activity that is simple enough for anyone to do (favorite combos include a festive rosemary/cranberry or refreshing cucumber/mint).

Ketel Soda Grapefruit Thyme

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Ketel One Vodka

3 oz Club Soda

1-2 wedges of sliced grapefruit

Sprig of thyme

HOW TO MAKE

Build in a Collins glass over ice. Add grapefruit wedges Add 1.5 oz Ketel One Vodka. Top with 3 oz club soda. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge and a sprig of thyme.

Ketel Soda Blackberry Lemon

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz. Ketel One Citroen

3 oz. Club Soda

3 Blackberries

1 Lemon wheel

HOW TO MAKE

Fill a rocks glass with ice Add Ketel One Citroen Add club soda Add 1 lemon wheel and 3 blackberries.

Ketel Soda Cucumber Mint

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Ketel One Vodka

3 oz Club Soda

Cucumber ribbon or cucumber slices

Sprig of mint

HOW TO MAKE

Build in a Collins glass over ice. Add 1.5 oz Ketel One Vodka. Top with 3 oz club soda. Garnish with a cucumber ribbon and a sprig of mint