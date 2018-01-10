Riots spark after eight-year-old raped and murdered in Kasur, Pakistan

Eight year old Zainab is the 12th child to be raped and murdered in Kasur, Pakistan.

The body of eight-year-old Zainab was discovered in a rubbish dump on Tuesday, five days after she had gone missing. Post-mortem reports have revealed that she had been raped and strangled to death.

Police in Kasur say that at least five of the 12 cases are linked to one suspect who is being hunted by officers and DNA samples have been taken from approximately 90 possible suspects.

Zainab’s murder has caused outrage all throughout Pakistan. Just hours before her funeral, on Wednesday police and protesters clashed as demonstrators tried to force their way into Kasur’s police station.

The protests have killed at least two people and several remain injured after paramilitary troops were called in to restore order.

Zainab went missing while she was on her way to a Quran recital. Her body was discovered just two kilometres away from her home.

Her parents were in Mecca for Umrah - an Islamic pilgrimage - when the eight-year-old was abducted and killed.

Shortly after arriving at Benazir Bhutto International airport, Zainab’s father alleged that police did not fully cooperate to finding his daughter, “If the police would have acted immediately, the culprit would have been caught,” he told reporters.

The family says that police did not take any action after reporting her missing and that relatives were the ones who recovered CCTV footage of Zainab.

The footage showed the eight-year-old being led by the hand of a mystery a man.

According to Kasur police, incidents similar to Zainab’s seem to appear every other month.

Just last month, a nine-year-old went missing from Kasur’s city centre. The girl managed to escape her captor and returned home but has been left severely traumatized, reports say.

Zainab’s story has caught the attention of politicians, activists, artists and actors with the hashtag #JusticeforZainab now trending worldwide. Malala Yousafzai is one of the many who have joined the family’s call for justice.

Heartbroken to hear about Zainab - a 7 year old child abused and brutally killed in Kasur, Pakistan. This has to stop. Gov and the concerned authorities must take action. #JusticeForZainab — Malala (@Malala) January 10, 2018

The condemnable & horrific rape & murder of little Zainab exposes once again how vulnerable our children are in our society. This is not the first time such horrific acts have happened. We have to act swiftly to punish the guilty & ensure that our children are better protected. pic.twitter.com/9f7OM3hYT1 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 10, 2018

Shocked, Disgusted and feeling sick to the core! What a shameful day for us, Zainab's killers must not only be hanged, they should be given such exemplary punishment that people should remember the lessson for ever. Pakistan rulers we're waiting for action! — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) January 10, 2018