RIP Fats Domino, Rock 'n' Roll's Quiet Pillar. Did We Mention That He Never Made a Bad Record?

Rock writer Dave Marsh once said the amazing thing about Fats Domino is that “he never made a bad record.”

He didn’t. You can play any random Fats Domino record, from the ones that helped carve the shape of rock ‘n’ roll in the 1950s to obscure live tracks he cut decades later, and the beat will never fail to get you.

You’ll hum. You’ll tap a foot. You’ll smile.

PBS American Masters Fats Domino and the most famous flat-top in rock ‘n’ roll history.

It’s sad that Fats Domino died Tuesday, at the age of 89. But even beyond the fact that heaven’s combo just landed a helluva piano player, he left us a world of deep, lasting smiles. What’s not to like about finding your thrill on Blueberry Hill?

Domino himself always insisted he was just a New Orleans boogie-woogie ivory tickler.

“I try to keep a light beat and pleasant words to say in all my songs,” he told Rick Coleman, author of the superb 2005 biography Blue Monday.

Deed he did.

“Yes it’s me and I’m in love again / Ain’t had no lovin’ since you know when. . . .”

“Sunday morning my head is bad / But it’s worth it for the times that I had. . . .”

“Hello, Josephine, how do you do / Do you remember me baby, like I remember you. . . .”

“I’m gonna need two pair of shoes / When I get through walking these blues . . . .”

“Ain’t that a shame / My tears fell like rain. . ..”

Among other things, Fats Domino made great radio records. When one of those rolling piano intros crackled through the speaker of your car’s AM radio, you reached over and turned it up.

Fats wasn’t the only 1950s rock ‘n’ roller whose music had that effect. He was a little different, though.

The elite rock ‘n’ rollers of the 1950s, the hard core, the alphas, were an outsized bunch. They had to be, because all they had on their side were some crazy hustling rebel gamblers in the music business and a whole lot of teenagers.

They elbowed their way into American popular culture by sheer musical force.

Fats Domino did that, too. He’s just wasn’t outsized. He wasn’t Little Richard, jumping on his piano, or Jerry Lee Lewis, assaulting his piano. Fats was the Quiet Beatle of the 1950s. He played his songs, took a bow and disappeared, never to be seen in the gossip columns.

That didn’t make him any less a pillar of the music, because like Chuck Berry and Elvis and Buddy Holly and Sam Cooke, he filled in notes that, looking back, were essential.

A lot of artists talk a modest game. They don’t play it. Fats Domino, by all accounts, did.

He liked to gamble. He liked flashy outfits. He drove around New Orleans in a pink Cadillac that everyone knew belonged to Fats.

PBS American Masters Fats, left, at a recording session.

And some benefits floated over to him just because he was Fats Domino. Dave Bartholomew, who collaborated with Fats on pretty much all his 1950s music, said years later that “it was a 50-50 partnership. . . . and Fats got 90% of the credit.”

Bartholomew wasn’t knocking Fats, whom he called a good friend. He was just saying.

But what Fats really liked to do was play his music and go home. He never left New Orleans, where he was born. He just built bigger houses there, including the one he had to rebuild after Hurricane Katrina washed away most of his worldly possession in 2005.

He married Rosemary Hall in August 1947, recorded the song “Rose Mary” in 1953 and remained married to her until she died in 2008. There were at least eight children, all of whose names began with “A” and many of whom lived in his house.

He was uninterested in publicity, politely declining interview requests and only appearing at a few very select public functions. For the last 30 years he left New Orleans as infrequently as he could.

People who met him said he was friendly, even gregarious, as long as his guest was not taking notes.

Besides music, his passion was cooking, especially classic New Orleans food. That was reflected in his stature: five-foot-five and somewhere over 200 pounds. Sort of a living “Mister Five By Five.”

Domino was actually skinny as a kid, and he was still pretty skinny when his first bandleader, Billy Diamond, gave him the “Fats” tag – because Diamond thought the young prodigy reminded him of piano icons Fats Pichon and Fats Waller.

Once Domino scored his first solo hit in 1949 with “The Fat Man,” he had the name forever.

Domino’s influence on the rock ‘n’ roll world has been equally indelible. Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Led Zeppelin recorded his songs. Bob Dylan absorbed them. Elvis was a fan. Chubby Checker rewrote his name. Ricky Nelson’s first record was a remake – okay, rather tepid – of Fats’s “I’m Walking.”

Domino was among the first class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees in 1986. In 1998 President Bill Clinton hung the National Medal of the Arts around his neck. When the medal washed away in Katrina, President George W. Bush replaced it.

For his own part, Fats Domino took boogie-woogie piano, a well-established black music style that dated back before the 1920s, and together with Bartholomew tweaked it just enough to slip it into the living rooms of mainstream America.

Like most great artists, he felt no reluctance about taking an old song – “My Blue Heaven,” “Red Sails in the Sunset,” “When My Dreamboat Comes Home,” “Careless Love” – and making it a Fats Domino record.

Songs work that way, which indirectly ties into the funniest moment of Domino’s career – when Pat Boone wanted to do a pop cover version of “Ain’t It A Shame,” but wanted to rewrite it into “Isn’t It a Shame” because he didn’t want impressionable music fans to think an improper word like “Ain’t” was okay to sing in a song.

Boone laughed about that years later, but there is a footnote here. After reluctantly agreeing to sing it as “Ain’t,” the way Domino and Bartholomew wrote it, Boone rode it to a No. 1 pop hit, which is something Domino never scored.

Welcome to the music business in the 1950s. Welcome to America in the 1950s. Welcome to the world where a Fats Domino could only shrug, at least in public, and just keep making good records.

Every one of them.

Bill Donnellon Fats’s capsized piano in the New Orleans Hurricane Katrina museum.

“I never thought about no music,” Domino told Coleman. “It’s just something I guess the Lord gave me. A lot of people went to a conservatory school of music and say they can’t play the simple things I play. I don’t know if I changed music or not, but that’s how I like it and that’s what I stuck with.”