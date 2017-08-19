RIP Sonny Burgess, Whose Sun Records Made Jerry Lee Lewis Sound Tame

Sonny Burgess was among the last of the Sun Records artists who helped make early rock ‘n’ roll gloriously dangerous.

Burgess, who died Friday at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Ark., was one of the dozens of Southern musicians that Sun owner Sam Phillips captured at the intersection of country and rhythm and blues in the early to middle 1950s.

Burgess’s 1956 debut single “We Wanna Boogie” was as crazed as anything Sun released, which is saying a lot for the label that introduced Jerry Lee Lewis.

With a raw blues-style vocal and an instrumental track that sounds like a template for half the punk bands of the 1970s, “I Wanna Boogie” wasn’t a ticket to pop success.

Nor were several follow-ups by Burgess and his band, the Pacers. For rockabilly fans, though, they remain rich treasures, quintessential examples of why the mortified American musical establishment – and the equally mortified American parent – wanted this menace banished from the land.

Burgess played on until the late 1960s, touring with artists like Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison and spending some time in Conway Twitty’s road band.

Around 1970 he put down his became a salesman, only to find he had this major fan base in Europe. He began playing there and a few years later rounded up some other Sun artists and session players to form The Sun Rhythm Section.

Drawing on early rock ‘n’ roll, blues and rockabilly material, most of it from Sun, they were as good a show as ticket money could buy.

Burgess eventually reformed new versions of the Pacers, with whom he was playing gigs until the middle of this summer, when he suffered a fall at his home.

Still playing “We Wanna Boogie,” “Red-Headed Woman” and “Ain’t Got A Thing” at the age of 88 – sometimes mistakenly reported as 86 – isn’t a bad run for someone who started with exactly no chart hits.

One of Burgess’s major problems in that regard was not his fault: Phillips, running a relatively small independent label, had a limited promotion budget.

“We Wanna Boogie” came out shortly after Cash’s “I Walk the Line” and Orbison’s debut single, “Ooby Doobie.” When those started to make some noise, other releases tended to slip through the cracks.

Some Sun artists were livid about that ongoing problem. By all reports, Burgess was not. He came up playing local clubs and if his records weren’t hits, that’s what he was going to keep doing. F’rinstance, he opened a bunch of dates in 1955 for another Sun artist, Elvis Presley.

Born in Newport, Ark., on the eve of the Depression, Burgess grew up like a lot of Southerners hearing both the country music of the Grand Ol’ Opry and the semi-forbidden black music of the local music joints.

Burgess gravitated toward the black music in his own style, which made him a little different from some other Sun artists.

His lyrics also tended to push a little further than most country songs, like this line from “Ain’t Got A Thing”:

I got a piano, ain’t got no keys

I got crackers, ain’t got no cheese

I got a woman, but she climbs trees

Laments about women and a rowdy life permeate Burgess’s songs, which his friends always said was interesting because by music business standards he was a relatively straight arrow – a family man, modest and self-effacing.

That’s in some contrast to, say, Jerry Lee Lewis.

Like most of the Sun artists, Burgess didn’t retain all of that early abandon in his later performances and live recordings, which were extensive. He remained a fine performer, with an engaging stage presence and a repertoire that drew heavily and well on early rock ‘n’ roll.