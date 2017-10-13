Silicon Alley, the now world famous tech hub centered in Manhattan New York, has evolved into an iconic cultural phrase describing the encompassing the New York City metropolitan region's high tech sector industries. Some of the most famous high-tech companies, including east coast corporate offices for Google, thrive in silicon alley. These companies thrive in part because of the extremely talented area developer ecosystem and huge venture capital investments equating to more than US $7.3 billion just in 2015 [1].

With Great Developer Talent Comes Great Tech Recruiting and Retention Challenges

The truth is that the demand for developer talent far exceeds the supply. Demand for developers isn’t going away anytime soon and is only going to increase in NYC. While this demand for tech talent is strong across the globe, it’s particularly high in the NYC Metropolitan region. Between the emerging industries in Silicon Alley and the rise in technology employment, the growth of the tech sector is now only throttled by the supply of developers not keeping up with the extreme demand.

According to the 2017 Stack Overflow Developer Survey [2] talented developers have some laser focused traits, interests and concerns:

A common misconception about developers is that they've all been programming since childhood. In fact, we see a wide range of experience levels. Among professional developers, 11.3% got their first coding jobs within a year of first learning how to program. A further 36.9% learned to program between one and four years before beginning their careers as developers.

Only 13.1% of developers are actively looking for a job. But 75.2% of developers are interested in hearing about new job opportunities.

When we asked respondents what they valued most when considering a new job, 53.3% said remote options were a top priority. A majority of developers, 63.9%, reported working remotely at least one day a month, and 11.1% say they’re full-time remote or almost all the time.

A majority of developers said they were underpaid. Developers who work in government and non-profits feel the most underpaid, while those who work in finance feel the most overpaid.

“Technology is driving innovation across New York City’s industries – from fashion to finance to manufacturing, making it more necessary than ever for the City’s digital community to have a central platform.” - Bill de Blasio Mayor of NYC

What is the Developer Population in Silicon Alley NYC?

NYC is the most populous city in the United States, so it’s no surprise that it’s home to a large percentage of the nation’s developers. 10% of the nation’s developers are located in the NYC metro area - 6% in the Five Boroughs alone. 4% of the nation’s developers are located in Manhattan, which means 75% of the developers in the Five Boroughs live or work in Manhattan.

What Are The Types of Developers In The NYC Metro Area?

There is a lot of talent skilled in a lot of areas in Silicon Alley NYC. If you are a growing tech company in the NYC metro area, chances are you can find them right in your own backyard with the local developer talent pool.

These numbers actually represent a whopping 10% of the entire nations developers talent pool and they are ALL located in NYC. Think about that for a second. On top of this 10% number, the demand for talented developers is still outpacing the relative supply in the NYC metro area.

The growth is amazing. Between the emerging industries in Silicon Alley and the rise in technology employment, NYC is a hot spot for both technical talent and companies.

“In tech, having access to a diverse talent pool is really special. New York has people from all backgrounds, experience levels, and industries. The city is a hub for media, financial services, agencies, and startups, meaning you can find people from all different backgrounds and profiles. For instance, we have developers that come from marketing and political backgrounds in our New York office.” - Marcelo Eduardo Founding Partner, Technology at Work & Co

To Recruit and Retain The Best Developer Talent, Tech Companies Need To Be FIercely Competitive

What do NYC developers look for in a new job? Based on the research of Stack Overflow Talent, the technical recruiting agency, these are the top 3 things that Silicon Alley NYC area developers look for and what tech companies must do to effectively recruit:

Compensation and benefits offered - Always include a salary range and a mention of benefits in your job listing. Developers want to know up front if the job matches the salary they’re looking for. The office environment - Include photos and videos of your office space on your company’s website. When candidates come in for an interview, give them a brief tour of the office and where the development team sits. Opportunities for professional development - Convey to candidates what specific programs you offer for professional development (such as mentoring programs, online courses, or the ability to work on side projects).

Learn What It Takes To Hire and Retain Developers in New York City

