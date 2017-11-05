Rising Locum Costs in the NHS is a Symptom of a Disease

Setting the Scene

Having spent 16 years of my life working in social care and the NHS in some shape or form, be that as a care assistant at the age of 16, a care quality analyst, as a doctor or helping with mergers, acquisitions and complete transformations of nursing homes or in my current role as a health tech entrepreneur, I have some knowledge around healthcare operationally.

A post popped up on my LinkedIn recently which cited an article stating the NHS faced an agency bill for temporary staff costing service £100m a year (after 3500 midwives left in the last few months). This made me delve deeper into the problem.

The Problem

In 2015-2016 financial year, the NHS (England) spent £3.7 billion on agency staff; doctors, nurses and other staff. This is despite controls that have been put into place which supposedly prevented a further £300 million to that bill.

https://www.molevalleylabour.com/health-and-the-nhs Showing the trend of agency spend in the NHS since 2009. 2105-16 is a prediction when this image was made. The actual figure was £3.7 billion

For context, the entire budget of the NHS is shown in the figure below from the Kings Fund.

https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/projects/nhs-in-a-nutshell/nhs-budget NHS Budget from 2009 to 2021 (predicted)

In 2015, the NHS spent £45.3 billion, approximately, on its wage bill. This equates to roughly 42% of the entire NHS cost. The NHS’s staff are its most expensive AND most important resources. At least for now, till Shafi Ahmed’s avatar finds a way to operate on the population by itself.

medicalrealities.com Dr Shafi Ahmed’s avatar being created

If we look at the £3.7 billion spent on agency staff in 2015 as a percentage of the entire staff cost in the same year, that amount to an eye-watering 8.2%

My Own Experience

From my own understanding of social care and experience in running a business with over 420 operational beds across the South Wales region (the total size of a significant district general hospital), I wanted to draw some parallels.

Across the group, 52% of the turnover is spent on staff. That is understood to be fairly optimal in the industry. I unfortunately can't share precise figures with yourselves due to it being a private company. However, I can reveal that the spend on agency staff is 0.8% as a proportion of the entire amount spent on staff wages in the group. Even this figure to me was too high and it should not be more than 0.5% if we are running completely optimally.

Comparisons

That means the current spend on agencies and locums in the NHS is 10 times of those that would be reasonable. This is despite not having taken into account the magnitude of the workforce at the NHS’s disposal. Why would this be beneficial? A larger pool of employees (especially when you pretty much have a monopoly in the jobs market), allows the employer to fluidly move around their staff in order to manage operations in the most effective way.

Methods to Fill a Shift

This is often a method we use. A nurse at Nursing Home A calls in sick for a night shift. Nursing Home A has another 5 nurses that it can potentially call upon. This would require some management of the rota. This, of course is the best option.

Option 2 would be, if we can not manage the above, is to look at the pool of nurses in Nursing Home B which is 30 miles away. The cost per hour is an extra £2/hr or given an option of a day off in lieu. The staff would of course be reimbursed for the mileage covered. Small gestures and rewards are also given to these staff that step in. The cost of this shift would increase by £70 approximately covering all costs including management time to resolve the shift gap.

Option 3: use a website or app which takes a percentage of the total fee. If you consider that their nurse staff are £7/hr more expensive and a 15% fee is levied on the transaction cost, the extra cost is £135. £65 more expensive than option 2.

Option 4: to bring in an agency nurse at £15/hr for a 12 hour shift at an extra cost of £180 if looking purely at the economics. This is £110 more expensive than resolving internally within the organisation.

3 NHS Trusts have recently seen some of the benefits of combining their agency staff requirements. They were able to save £9 million a year on their locum doctor costs.

Rising Locum Costs a Symptom of the Disease

The response to the above problem from the DoH was to cap the fee that agencies can charge. A good thought of course, but 6 months proceeding that, agency staff costs still increased. Locum demand is rising and not enough supply. This is why the agencies are able to command those high fees.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/health/news/11929581/Jeremy-Hunt-bans-rip-off-agency-fees-for-locum-doctors-and-nurses.html

However, this is just a bandage on the most superficial bleeding point, but the artery needs ligating a lot deeper.

It all starts with staff feeling undervalued. DoH have given the impression they do not value their biggest assets with a pay freeze on nursing pay and in their handling of junior doctor contract ‘negotiations’ .

The Guardian https://www.theguardian.com/society/gallery/2016/jan/12/junior-doctors-strike-in-picturesJunior Doctors Take Matters into their Own Hands and Strike for the first time in 60 years.

Staff are then burnt out, taking sick days and even leaving the NHS. Well, these are all happening. Over 50% of junior doctors leave the NHS after Foundation Training, 1 in 3 GP trainees does not expect to work in the NHS in the 6 months post training and there was the lowest number of nursing intake this year.

Sick days now cost the NHS over £1 billion. In order to cover for these, of course, we end up calling upon agency staff.

Daily Mail

As staff start to feel more undervalued, they leave the full time employment of the NHS, but of course, form part of the ever growing pool of locum staff. They do this as this is better money and gives them more autonomy. In fact this is also how agencies and locum placement websites pitch it to them.

Brooks on One https://www.brooksonone.co.uk/blog/62-rise-in-number-of-locum-doctors-in-hospitals-in-five-years/Showing the pool of locum doctors from 2010 to 2015

As more professionals leave full time employment and service demands increase, the gaps in the rota starts to show. There were supposedly 86,000 unfilled posts in July this year in NHS England. 40,000 of those were the vital nurses needed to deliver care. It may not seem like much, but actually this means that the NHS is short by 10% of the workforce it should have.

This leads to staff being

This ends up becoming a self perpetuating cycle. Patient care suffers. Operations are cancelled. A&E wait times (now scrapped) increase. GPs have to turn away patients from being seen in surgery.

Unbelievable right?!

Are There Any Winners in This?

Yes of course. With any problem there are solutions and an opportunity.

The opportunity here is for locum agencies and websites that act as a platform for recruitment.

The funniest part in all of this, the worse the state of spending in the NHS is on temporary staff, the easier the business case gets for them. They can show that they can save the organisation £ x / year.

But, as I hope you will agree, that ‘saving’ should never be there in the first place to be made.

Questions to Some Stake Holders Involved

Why are we not working on the root cause of the problem and ligating the bleeding artery internally instead of just putting a gauze over what is visible?

To the agencies and website: if the NHS is privatised over the next few years or it manages to reach optimal levels like it should and reduces the need for locus 10 fold, how would your business react? Are there models which you can implement now that don't make this a self perpetuating cycle? Being a tech entrepreneur I meet investors as well of course. One raised a very valid point indeed. How do you protect yourselves against a competitor that raised £10 million and doesn't charge any fees for two years?

