Rising Stars: Brett Zimmerman, Call of Duty: WW II

credit: Ryan Orange

Brett Zimmerman will lend his voice to the primary player, “PFC Ronald ‘Red’ Daniels” in the highly anticipated Call of Duty: WWII game, opposite Josh Duhamel and Jonathan Tucker. The game is set to release from Activision / Sledgehammer on November 4th. He will also be starring in the VR film Flesh and Bone, set to also release this fall.

We’d love to learn more about your career, please tell us how you got into acting.

From an early age, I found an appreciation for film. I couldn’t have been older than 5 or 6 years old at the time, living in Charlotte, North Carolina. On weekends, my mother worked overnights as a nurse in the ER at Carolinas Medical Center, which left my two brothers and I home with our Dad. Without going into too much detail, let’s just say my Dad can be quite the jokester. I recall a couple times where my Dad would wake my brothers and I up well passed our bedtime, and say, “BOYS, BOYS WAKE UP, YOU’RE LATE FOR SCHOOL”. As we would rub our tired little eyes, he’d then laugh and say, “Aww, I’m just teasin’…come watch a movie with your Dad and have some late night ice cream”. While to this day I couldn’t tell you what movies we watched, I can tell you those memories of being on the couch with my brothers and father were so enjoyable. Only thing we were missing was our loving, hard working Mother. Some nights, I’m sure the four of us guys were lined up sound asleep on that couch until she got home the next morning.

Nights like that led me to watch more and more films as I grew up, but it wasn’t until college that I discovered my own personal interest for acting. Growing up, I never truly knew what I wanted to be, and going into college, I was still a bit undecided. After multiple majors, working two to three jobs at any given time, I decided to start working with a local agency out of Charlotte, NC to create additional income both while in school and summers off. I met with Evolution Talent Agency, and at the time my idea was to book work for local and regional print jobs and commercial spots on TV. I found work ranging from editorials, catalog work at Macy’s, commercial spots for Coca-Cola and Bloom Grocery Store, and so on. The more I was on set, the more I fell in love with it. Unlike most of my classes in college, I paid attention to everything, and had a desire to learn. Evolution Talent Agency eventually helped book me a gig doing featured extra work for a week on One Tree Hill out of Wilmington, NC. It was then, that I knew without a doubt what my career was to be. I drove home after that week of filming, and expressed my interest to tackle acting head on. Graduating Clemson, and having a degree under my belt was important, but that didn’t stop me. I found time whenever I could to study and immerse myself into classes. Evolution gave me guidance working as a developmental agent, broadening my scope towards LA, and set up agency meetings here when the time came. After graduating Clemson University with a degree in Business Management, and securing enough of a savings to trust the road ahead, I packed up my car and drove out to LA in February of 2010 with my mother as my co-pilot. I packed every inch of my car, and she stayed for a week while I met with agencies and got settled in.

LA has now been home for close to 8 years, and in no way has the road gotten any easier, but I can honestly say I love it out here and I love what I do. As actors we are storytellers. I hope to tell stories that affect people…that give people reason and a voice to inspire change within their own life for the better or towards others.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your acting career?

To this date, nothing will top marrying Betty White. In 2010, thanks to Facebook user demand there was a push for Betty to host Saturday Night Live. I had the pleasure of working with her on the promo which ran leading up to her night of hosting. In our spot, she credits the internet for her opportunity to do so, but asks users not to believe everything they hear on the web; such as the rumors that she’s “dating” some young hottie. Well, ready for her punch line? “I married him”, with that classic Betty White wink. I could not stop laughing that day, and she acted with such ease. She had so much life and personality both in front of the camera, and far after the director yelled, “cut”. I truly love that woman, and will cherish that day on set till death do us part.

What are some of the most interesting projects you are working on now? Can you tell us more about Call of Duty: WW II?

Since earlier this year I have been working on the much anticipated Call of Duty: World War II, produced by Sledgehammer Games, and distributed by Activision, releasing November 3rd. This game for me was a first on so many levels. First time as a video game character, first time working with motion capture, and certainly my first time working on a project of this scale. In one of the most successful franchises in the world of gaming, I play PFC Ronald “Red” Daniels opposite of Josh Duhamel, Jonathan Tucker, and Jeffrey Pierce, just to name a few. My squad, and the allies that acted alongside us included a wide array of incredibly talented actors. We have worked for close to a year in what I consider to be one of the most imaginative spaces there is as an actor. Motion Capture is extremely challenging, but once you yourself capture a mindset for the world around you, you are able to “put your boots on the ground” and find your footing. There were moments where I felt the weight of my head-cam as the weight of a soldiers helmet, or the water splashing up around me as I wrote in my journal and readied myself approaching the beaches of Normandy. We could almost feel the cold as my squad and I locked arms throughout the night awaiting supplies to come the next day. I can never truly place myself in the awful circumstances our troops endured, but every day on set we had them in mind to both honor and memorialize the many men and women who laid down their lives. Call of Duty: World War II was written with a respect towards our history and those who fought during that great conflict. As it nears completion, I salute those who have fought and continue to fight today.

I just wrapped a virtual reality boxing film titled Flesh and Bone, directed by Chateau Bezerra, and produced by JauntVR. I play the lead, Charlie, who is grounded by two loves; His life long love Stella, played by actress Courtney B. Turk and his unforgiving passion for boxing. The story has similar conflicts to both Southpaw and Warrior. While my character fights towards two goals, he may lose one to gain the other. The film has hopes of competing in the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Tell us more about your character “PFC Ronald ‘Red’ Daniels”, do you feel like you relate to him?

Daniels is from the small farm town of Longview, Texas. When we first meet him, he’s young and idealistic, charismatic, and carries a sense of pride and ambition. As the primary playable character, Daniels is essentially the gamer’s window into this world in a story that is bigger than all of us. As this young soldier in a trial by fire, Daniels learns that being a hero comes at the heavy price of personal sacrifice.

At his core, he values family and this relates so much to who I am. There is nothing greater than family. I grew up with two incredible brothers, one older and one younger, and through wrinkles in time, my family has grown. Both parents are remarried, and I now have five brothers. Our support for one another continues to grow no matter where life takes us. Throughout the filming of COD, I lived through Daniels trials, and came out with a sense that I had truly gained brothers in the making of this game.

Were you a gamer before getting involved in one of the hugest franchise?

I played a lot more before moving out to LA. I’ve never been a huge gamer, but I certainly enjoyed some 007: Goldeneye and Mario Kart on Nintendo 64. I also played a fair amount of Halo with roommates in college. When transitioning to LA, I learned quickly how important it was not to lose focus. Putting down my controller, and committing to classes, workshops, and continued education was part of my restraint.

While my work ethic hasn’t changed, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t excited to pick up a controller on November 3rd. Sledgehammer Games has written a very dynamic, cinematic and meaningful story, and I can’t wait to play and watch Daniels story unfold.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

I’ve always carried gratitude towards those who serve, but after working on COD, I have a newfound appreciation for the men and women that fought our great wars. These were individuals who represent the greatest level of bravery and courage under unimaginable times. They fought and laid down their lives in belief of a higher purpose. Who knows where we as a country would be today without the selfless acts of these men and women. Some of them are still with us today as a living memory. I am inspired by their personal sacrifice.

Who do you aspire to be like one day?

If relating my aspiration to my career, I’d have to say Robert Redford. I recently saw an Esquire cover that featured him, and the headline read “CLASSIC COOL AT ANY AGE”. He talks about making the absolute most of your life, and the importance of taking risks. His strides have given him longevity in a career that is so incredibly difficult, and to this day he is an icon.

When I first moved out here, a mentor of mine said, “What’s more important to you? Would you rather be relevant or remembered?” The answer is simple. We can all do things to create relevancy towards our profiles or our names, but to be remembered takes so much more. It means you have been consistent throughout the years. I want to be remembered as a man of great character, who is accountable and owns up to his own faults and will always find ways to better himself. Take the risks, but be ready to fail and recalculate for the next time you try. You have to believe in yourself before others will, and work harder and smarter than everyone you’re up against. Most importantly, stay true to the person you are. I pride myself on my work ethic. I grew up on the statement “if you’re gonna do something half-assed, don’t do it at all”, and I don’t plan on ever doing anything half-assed. Commitment is key in my life. I believe Redford carried similar values, and have hopes that my career will be as promising and fulfilled as his has been.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

There is no greater feeling than affecting someone in a positive way. I can only hope that my work as an actor touches lives, whether that is an entire audience or even just one person.

While it’s still early in my career, I look forward to taking every opportunity I’m presented with to portray a character of strength, honor, or influence, as well as a story with a call to action. This alone will give me a great sense of purpose and pleasure.

Is there a person in the world, living or dead whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

As I said earlier, family means everything to me. I have lost both of my grandfathers, but if I could have one last meal with either of them, I would have so many questions. I was younger when they both passed, but I think it would be so great to understand more of where I came from. I credit my parents as a big part in who I am, and have so much respect for them both. Their parents I believe carry that same credit towards the characteristics of who they are. Knowing what their upbringing was like and what they endured interests me. Tracing a bloodline is one thing, but to hear truth from the generations before us gives so much more light.

