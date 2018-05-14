Rita Ora's 'Girls' Deemed 'Tone-Deaf, Harmful' By LGBTQ Pop Artists

Rita Ora says her new single, “Girls,” is a “real gender-fluid freedom record,” but the song is receiving a chilly reception from a number of queer pop artists.

On “Girls,” released last Friday, Ora teams up with Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX, no doubt in hopes of nabbing that ever-coveted “song of the summer” status.

“Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls ... Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls girls,” Ora sings on the track, which can be viewed below. “I am excited, I’m open-minded, I’m 50/50, and I’m never gonna hide it, you should know.”

Music critics have interpreted the lyrics as Ora’s acknowledgement of her own bisexuality. The star herself, however, played it somewhat coy.

“If people look at it like that, it’s very narrow-minded, and I don’t think that’s what this record is,” she told People, when asked if she considers herself bisexual or fluid. “I don’t think that that even matters.”

Ora also said “Girls” was inspired in part by Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl.”

“It was just such a statement; it was so fun,” she said of Perry’s 2008 hit. “I wanted to do something that was in that lane.”

But at a time when openly LGBTQ stars are proudly making declarations about their sexuality in their music and videos, “Girls” seems out-of-step. (Even Perry recently admitted she’d “make an edit” to “I Kissed a Girl” because she now believes her song perpetuates “stereotypes.”)

Singer Hayley Kiyoko didn’t identify “Girls” or Ora by name, but posted a lengthy criticism of a “new song ... featuring a handful of well-known pop artists” on her Instagram Saturday.

Beloved by fans as a “lesbian Jesus,” Kiyoko said the song’s messaging is “just downright tone-deaf” and “does more harm than good for the LGBTQ+ community.”

A post shared by H A Y L E Y K I Y O K O (@hayleykiyoko) on May 11, 2018 at 12:42pm PDT

Singer Kehlani, who identifies as queer, also didn’t call out Ora or “Girls” specifically, but appeared critical of the new song on Twitter.

every artist on the song is fantastic, and very much loved and supported by me... by all of us. but this isn’t about talent. it’s about choice. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 11, 2018

hate to be THAT guy but there were many awkward slurs, quotes, and moments that were like “word? word” — Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 11, 2018

and don’t make this personal.



i have an incredible song out with one of the artists, and would love to work with the other three as well. & have met them all and respect them.



there. were. harmful. lyrics.

period. love y’all. 🤗 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 11, 2018

Lesbian singer-songwriter Shura needed just a single emoji to sum up her view on the song.

Katie Gavin, lead singer of the Los Angeles-based pop trio MUNA, took a constructive approach, saying she was grateful for the “renewed fire under my ass to give us queer people better bangers.”