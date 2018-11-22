Twitter Reacts To Rita Ora’s Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Lip Sync Fail

Rita Ora likely has a lot to be thankful for this year, but she’ll probably want to forget this lip-syncing gaffe.
The 27-year-old singer sang her new song “Let You Love Me” at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday but unfortunately missed her cue to sing and never quite recovered.
It appeared that Ora couldn’t hear the track in her earpiece or figure out where she was in the song. It looked like more of a technical fail with the feed rather than the singer not knowing the words:
Others reacted to the unfortunate fail on Twitter:
Some pointed out that the singers at the parade don’t sing live:
Singer John Legend also came to Ora’s defense, saying, “We all have to lip-sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance.”
And Ora immediately tweeted after the gaffe, replying to Legend’s tweet with a comment and explanation of her own.
“Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It’s annoying for us but anyway!” she said.
She added, “All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys! :) X.”