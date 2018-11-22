Twitter Reacts To Rita Ora’s Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Lip Sync Fail

Rita Ora likely has a lot to be thankful for this year, but she’ll probably want to forget this lip-syncing gaffe.

The 27-year-old singer sang her new song “Let You Love Me” at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday but unfortunately missed her cue to sing and never quite recovered.

It appeared that Ora couldn’t hear the track in her earpiece or figure out where she was in the song. It looked like more of a technical fail with the feed rather than the singer not knowing the words:

Yikes Rita Ora caught lip synching at #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/nkd4w9VKRM — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) November 22, 2018

Others reacted to the unfortunate fail on Twitter:

When you miss your lip sync cue. Oh Rita Ora... #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/XwKWRONFfN — Katie Skelly (@kskellinator) November 22, 2018

Happy Thanksgiving to the fine folks in the NBC control room who keep panning away from Rita Ora’s face because her lip-synch is off by a solid four bars. — Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) November 22, 2018

Watching Rita Ora completely miss her lip sync like #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/hwukD0MxQw — Hannah Robins (@han_robins) November 22, 2018

Rita Ora’s lip sync is offfffffff — Trenise Ferreira (@TreniseFerreira) November 22, 2018

Rita Ora missing the first two words of her song and then just deciding to lip sync her song as she hears it in her head is peak Rita Ora. #MacysDayParade — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) November 22, 2018

Rita Ora missing her cue for the lip sync and forcing the camera crew to only use wide shots is the highlight of the parade for me. — The Screech Queen 🏳️‍🌈 (@katiepersak) November 22, 2018

Some pointed out that the singers at the parade don’t sing live:

also relevant; when rita ora decided to lip sync like everyone else in the #ThanksgivingDayParade but it just didn’t work in her favor. pic.twitter.com/5C5Ot884kw — katie (@kanyevests) November 22, 2018

Why are people surprised @RitaOra lip synced during the #MacysDayParade they all do it. Did everyone miss @johnlegend doing the same thing? — Rich (@RichEdenGOE) November 22, 2018

Singer John Legend also came to Ora’s defense, saying, “We all have to lip-sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance.”

Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live! https://t.co/C2bGj63AF6 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 22, 2018

And Ora immediately tweeted after the gaffe, replying to Legend’s tweet with a comment and explanation of her own.

“Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It’s annoying for us but anyway!” she said. She added, “All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys! :) X.”