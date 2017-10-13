Rita Wilson Returns to the Café Carlyle: Throw Me a Party

Rita Wilson brings charm, confidence, and the comforts of relaxing with a close girlfriend to her supper club act at the Café Carlyle. “Tonight is going to be about relief from the world,” she says, and you believe her, because her lively combination of country and rock music is appealing, and because with all her L. A. glamor, movie star allure—when she casually mentions her husband, she says “Picture Tom Hanks,” because he is, --she is grounded enough to know what you want.

For “Pay Me With Wine,” she coaxes your confidence, “Tell your secrets to a stranger and leave them behind, but you’ve got to pay me in wine.” And with a wink, she says, “I like Whispering Angel rose.” But then thinking better of it: “I’d like some Maker’s Mark up here.” And Tom, a most obliging waiter, brings it. She has us all in good hands.

“This is a song about resistance,” she says, not resisting a quip about the news of the day: everyone who worked for Harvey Weinstein can now say this, “You Are Not the Boss of Me.” She follows that song with “Look How Far We’ve Come.” And remembering Barbara Cook, the great cabaret star who died in August, she imagines her own death, reminding us she had some health issues a few years ago. I want everyone to be sad, and then have a super big party. “Throw me a party,” she sings, “Tell all my stories and drink all my wine.”

Launching into a description of a scrapbook, for those who don’t use paper, she sings “Bigger Picture. You can’t look far when you’re looking back.” Rita Wilson writes her songs with a variety of collaborators in L.A. and Nashville, and as with most country lyrics, you cannot dispute the wisdom. Andrew Doolittleaccompanies her on electric and acoustic guitars, mandolin, ukulele, and vocals.Alex Navarro is on piano, keyboard and backup vocals, Lee Nadel on bass, andBrian Dunne on drums. Wilson ends her generous set with “Song for Everyone.”