'Riverdale' Romance: Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Are Dating IRL

What happens in “Riverdale” apparently doesn’t stay there.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, who play Jughead and Betty on the hit CW series, are dating, multiple outlets report. The two were feeling some type of way at Comic Con when they were reportedly spotted “canoodling, holding hands and kissing” at an Entertainment Weekly party on Saturday night.

Reinhart was apparently even sporting Sprouse’s maroon jacket, which he wore on the red carpet earlier that weekend.

The actors “could not keep their hands off of one another,” another source adds, and “were very open with their PDA at parties during the event, and close friends did not seem surprised.”

Sprouse and Reinhart first met on the set of “Riverdale” last year and sparked datings rumors throughout the filming of the show’s first season.

The romance between their on-screen characters ― dubbed “Bughead” by loyal fans ― became a fan-favorite pairing, scoring the two a Teen Choice Award nod for Choice TVShip.

Earlier this year, Sprouse shared photos of Reinhart on Instagram showing the actress posing in a field of flowers, fueling speculation that the two were more than friends.

“Lili and I play characters who are dating,” Sprouse told MTV News about the photoshoot, “so just about any time she and I go out into the wilderness, it’s, ‘Oh, my god!’ Truthfully, I’m a sucker for friends, fashion and framing.”

Still not convinced? Well, take a gander at how the two interacted during a group interview with TVLine over the weekend. Sprouse and Reinhart are seated on opposite sides of the couch, but still end up touching each other around the 8:05 mark.