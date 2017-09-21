'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Crashes Car After Falling Asleep At The Wheel

“Riverdale” star KJ Apa was reportedly involved in a car accident in Vancouver, Canada, last week after driving home following a 16-hour work day, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor apparently fell asleep at the wheel after midnight during his 45-minute trip home before his vehicle struck a light pole. He was taken to the hospital, but luckily sustained no serious injuries and was later discharged. His car, however, was essentially destroyed and rendered unusable after the crash.

Apa, who plays Archie in the hit CW series, was meant to be joined by co-star Cole Sprouse, who apparently secured a different means of transportation.

The incident has reportedly sparked a conversation about safety and protection among the cast, crew and the network, especially after working late hours. Actors are currently responsible for driving to and from set, although a source revealed that they are encouraged to take a taxi or stay in a hotel paid for by the studio.

Sprouse and other castmembers have reportedly asked for transportation to be provided from now on in light of the accident.

HuffPost has reached out to Apa’s representatives for a comment and will update this post accordingly.