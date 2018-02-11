POLITICS
The RNC Asked Tweeters To Take A Donald Trump Approval Poll. They Did So With Glee.

"You guys are hilarious. Talk to me more about how millennials need participation trophies."

By Lee Moran

The Republican National Committee is being mocked online after it asked people to take part in this February approval poll for President Donald Trump:

The RNC shared a link to the survey, on Trump’s official website, on Saturday.

Folks on Twitter made fun of the poll because it only invited them to rate Trump’s job performance as “Great,” “Good,” “Okay” or “Other.”

The “other” section did allow people to expand on their thoughts, but critics dubbed the question as “biased.”

It’s fair to say that Trump won’t approve of some of the responses:

