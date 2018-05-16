The Republican National Committee is once again asking for donations in exchange for the chance to win dinner and a photo with Donald Trump.

Have dinner with President @realDonaldTrump and get the picture to prove it. Enter for your chance to win ➡️ https://t.co/C13xZCFVBj pic.twitter.com/690TVQbqnx — GOP (@GOP) May 15, 2018

But the opportunity of eating with the president at the “Trump Victory Dinner” in New York City later this month has not whetted many tweeters’ appetites:

Seriously? You're pushing raffle tickets to get a picture with an elected official? The @POTUS ?!? There's a new low! 😂😂😂😂 — Moi (@MoiHamy) May 15, 2018

You realize this is a Presidency and not a reality tv show right? And btw....it’s a no from me — Nicky McA (@nickymca_nicky) May 15, 2018

Dinner for Schmucks! pic.twitter.com/uRh3RLCwoG — Bob The Builder (@BobTheBilbo) May 16, 2018

I can't imagine a worse dinner partner! — WinsfordBob (@winsfordUK) May 15, 2018

Is this where I send my money to buy access to Trump? — Groucho's Ghost (@GrouchoG) May 15, 2018

🖕I'd rather be waterboarded than break bread with that 🍊🤡 — James Buchanan Jr. (@wmbienes) May 15, 2018

If I wanted to eat a bad steak with ketchup, I'll just go to the Golden Corral and save my dignity. — Justin Smith (@JASmith0099) May 15, 2018

Leave it to the @GOP to continue its further desicration of the "Presidency" by raffling off more "Pay to Play", @realDonaldTrump favourite pasttime... — W B Devitt III (@WB_Devitt_III) May 15, 2018

The RNC’s tweet linked to a fundraising page on Trump’s official website, which encourages people to donate to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee ― “a joint fundraising committee authorized by and composed of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee” ― and have a shot at winning transportation, accommodation and one ticket to the event.