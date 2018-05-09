The Republican National Committee’s attempt to make Mother’s Day great again has not gone over well.
On Tuesday, the RNC tried using Twitter to hawk President Donald Trump-themed merchandise ahead of this Sunday’s annual celebration of moms:
Its tweet promoted a pink “Make America Great Again” hat and water bottle and a “Women for Trump” T-shirt and button. All are available to purchase from Trump’s official website, with proceeds going to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the majority of respondents to the post were not exactly overjoyed with the gift ideas: