According to The Capital Gazette, the Maryland Republican Party changed its Twitter handle in January from “mdreps” to “mdgop.” When it abandoned the first account, “Sexy Car Babes” took over and filled the page with NSFW images and ads for “live sex chat.” But the RNC didn’t revise the links on the GOP.com website.

“We did not (tell them),” Maryland Republican Party executive director Patrick O’Keefe told the Gazette. “We updated it on our website and all our entities then though. Not notifying the RNC back in February was just an oversight.”

As a result, the national GOP website kept the old link ― to Sexy Car Babes ― up from January until this week, when it was fixed, the Gazette reported.

RNC has accidentally linked to porn Twitter account instead of Maryland GOP for months https://t.co/UbfLtqh2KG pic.twitter.com/MAIGlmSFCJ — The Hill (@thehill) August 6, 2018

Maryland Republicans said Twitter offered to “freeze” the old account to prevent anyone else from taking over after the switch, but it didn’t happen. It’s not clear why.