A prize to be President Donald Trump’s “special guest” at a reception in Pennsylvania was not well-received on Twitter Wednesday.

The Republican National Committee tweeted a link to the sweepstakes on Trump’s official website:

To enter, people are asked to donate money to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee (or they can use this link contained within the small print to enter without funding the president’s war chest).

The sole winner of the prize, which is valued at $3,000, will “receive round-trip transportation and accommodation” to the Feb. 21 reception. The winner will also be allowed to pose for a photograph with POTUS. Although it’s unclear exactly where the event will be held, Trump will be in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, for a campaign-style rally that day.

Unsurprisingly, the “sweepstakes” received a chilly reception online:

I’d rather be on the ICE short list — BenDrazil (@realBenDrazil) February 14, 2018

Pay to play at its finest. You’re all a freaking disgrace. — J to the Z ☮️🐶💙 (@jazandrocco8505) February 14, 2018

Not if you paid me 130K — Ric Coles (@RicColes1) February 14, 2018

No.Thank you. Never — Carol Elliott (@CarolEl42601510) February 14, 2018

I'd rather stick a hot poker in my eye. — Renee Yarbrough (@ReneeYarbrough9) February 14, 2018

Ewww. Hell, no. — Marianne Scanlan (@mariannescanla1) February 14, 2018

Guest of Donald Trump? The Donald trump? Uh, no thanks. I’m gonna have to wash my hair that night. Lol. — Texas Blue (@Davidpe25942751) February 15, 2018