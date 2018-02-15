POLITICS
02/15/2018 04:52 am ET

Sweepstakes To Be Donald Trump's 'Special Guest' At An Event Gets A Frosty Reception

"I'd rather be on the ICE short list."

By Lee Moran

A prize to be President Donald Trump’s “special guest” at a reception in Pennsylvania was not well-received on Twitter Wednesday.

The Republican National Committee tweeted a link to the sweepstakes on Trump’s official website:

To enter, people are asked to donate money to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee (or they can use this link contained within the small print to enter without funding the president’s war chest).

The sole winner of the prize, which is valued at $3,000, will “receive round-trip transportation and accommodation” to the Feb. 21 reception. The winner will also be allowed to pose for a photograph with POTUS. Although it’s unclear exactly where the event will be held, Trump will be in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, for a campaign-style rally that day.

Unsurprisingly, the “sweepstakes” received a chilly reception online:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Pennsylvania Republican National Committee Sweepstakes
Sweepstakes To Be Donald Trump's 'Special Guest' At An Event Gets A Frosty Reception

CONVERSATIONS