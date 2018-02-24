The Republican National Committee used Twitter to ask people to tell President Donald Trump their priorities on Friday night.
And it provoked a series of curt responses.
“The President is listening,” the tweet read. “Let him know your priorities here.”
It invited people to click on a link to the GOP’s official website, where they could fill in a 32-question survey featuring questions such as “are you concerned by the potential spread of Sharia Law?” and “is Russia a concern to you?”
On completing the questionnaire, it linked to a donation page on Trump’s official website which asked folks to “please take the next step and consider making a contribution to help us enact our America First agenda and fend off vicious attacks.”
Trump likely won’t be focusing on any of the suggested priorities anytime soon: