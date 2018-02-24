The Republican National Committee used Twitter to ask people to tell President Donald Trump their priorities on Friday night.

And it provoked a series of curt responses.

The President is listening. Let him know your priorities here ➡️ https://t.co/d1PGTYWlUc pic.twitter.com/z4xfZTqaJS — GOP (@GOP) February 24, 2018

“The President is listening,” the tweet read. “Let him know your priorities here.”

It invited people to click on a link to the GOP’s official website, where they could fill in a 32-question survey featuring questions such as “are you concerned by the potential spread of Sharia Law?” and “is Russia a concern to you?”

On completing the questionnaire, it linked to a donation page on Trump’s official website which asked folks to “please take the next step and consider making a contribution to help us enact our America First agenda and fend off vicious attacks.”

Donaldjtrumpcom

Trump likely won’t be focusing on any of the suggested priorities anytime soon:

Impose the sanctions on Russia that congress approved pic.twitter.com/CeTk6f1P3Z — Mark (@zenjinx) February 24, 2018

A new President. — Rob Mac (@Rob____Mac) February 24, 2018

No he’s not. He needed a crib sheet to even remind himself to say it. He doesn’t care about anyone but himself and his kids. — Joyce Moore (@joycemfs) February 24, 2018

Show ALL ur taxes pic.twitter.com/or8Tf18APw — Mark (@zenjinx) February 24, 2018

Why should I? The only priorities he cares about are his own. — Steven P Bowers (@cardnut23) February 24, 2018

Is "getting a qualified president" on the list? — President Jeff (@PresidentJeffPJ) February 24, 2018

I want you to quit the office. — Runi (@RuniH) February 24, 2018

1) Stop the corruption within your administration.

2) Sign the sanctions against Russia

3) Stop taking blood money from the NRA and sign common sense gun legislation

4) You broke our healthcare-fix it

5) Clean Dreamer Bill

6) Stop tweeting like a crazy loon — S.O.S. USA (@DeliaMacD1) February 24, 2018

Are you sure he’s listening? Did he write himself a reminder note? — Medium Rick (@e46rick) February 24, 2018