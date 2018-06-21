Accused Colorado Road Rage Killer Charged With First-Degree Murder

DENVER ― The Colorado Springs man who allegedly shot two boys, their mother and a bystander in a fit of road rage in a Denver suburb last week was formally charged with first-degree murder and 19 other counts on Thursday.

Jeremy John Webster, 23, appeared in Adams County court Thursday morning, where he was charged with a total of 11 felonies and nine so-called “sentencing enhancers,” according to an Adams County spokeswoman. If he’s convicted, the latter counts will “enhance” the sentencing guidelines.

In addition to the count of first-degree murder for the shooting death of the 13-year-old boy, Webster faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation; two counts of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference; four counts of first-degree assault; and one count of attempted first-degree assault.

Webster is currently being held at the Adams County Detention Facility without bond. First-degree murder in Colorado is punishable by death.

Westminster Police Jeremy John Webster, 23, allegedly shot four people, two of them children, outside Denver last Thursday. One of the boys, age 13, died.

Police in the northern Denver suburb of Westminster say Webster got into an altercation at an intersection with Megan Bigelow, 41, last Thursday, then followed Bigelow’s car to the parking lot of a dental office where he shot the mother of three after she exited the vehicle.

According to an affidavit obtained by multiple news outlets, Webster also shot two of her children point-blank with a handgun multiple times, walked toward his car, then returned to the 13-year-old and fired again, killing him. Bigelow also had a third child with her at the time, but the 12-year-old boy fled and escaped physical harm.

Bigelow and her other son, age 8, were seriously injured. Webster also fired multiple shots at a bystander, 40-year-old John Gale, who was wounded but is expected to survive.

According to a GoFundMe page established to help the family cover medical expenses, Bigelow and her three children were on their way to a routine dentist appointment at the time.

Colorado authorities arrested Webster three hours after the shooting as he drove home to Colorado Springs. He reportedly confessed to the crime, and told authorities he has mental health issues and had started a new medication in the hours before the shooting.