Road Tripping in Style

As a family, we spend a decent amount of time in the car. Although my kids don’t always love it, my husband and I do, as it serves up an opportunity to catch up with each other and also allows us to have focused and deliberate discussions with our kids. Many of the roads we travel throughout the year are pretty direct. NYC to Montreal and NYC to Toronto... yes I am married to a Canadian. And NYC to various points in New England, because my son plays travel hockey, naturally following his Canadian roots.

Based on the above, I was adamant our kids see other landscapes of our beautiful country so I was insistent about a road trip down south for summer 17. I spent over two months planning and we all wholeheartedly agreed that our new pup, Navy, should join.

The one criteria was, the chosen resorts must have at least a 4.5 star rating and allow pets… a tall order! Staying at a luxury property made me feel assured that the rooms would be super clean, with a typical $100-$200 pet cleaning fee tacked onto the bill. The last thing I wanted to bring back was fleas!

Many hours of research ensued. Each member of the family had different requests for the trip, in addition to mine. My daughter if we could stay on a farm for a portion of our vacation and my son suggested trying out a vehicle with third row seating so everyone would be a little bit more comfortable. My husband was the most chill, he just wanted to relax and have a good time.

Once our final itinerary was complete, I was able to secure a Mercedes GLS 450 for the trip, one of the safest vehicles on the road! My daughter gets a bit nervous in the car, following a near accident this past winter coming back from Rhode Island. Having my husband at the wheel with access to the most incredible safety features would allow her to breathe a little easier and the spacious interior offered the rest of us a more comfortable driving experience.

We left NYC on a sunny Friday morning.

Our first stop was to visit friends on Fawn Lake in Virginia. Upon arrival we were stunned at the beauty and peace of the place they call home. Their lifestyle has the feel of a never-ending vacation, contrary to NYC living. They have golf, boating, tennis, swimming, paddle boarding, dog parks and more within footsteps of their door. Most people in the neighborhood own their own golf cart and typically travel throughout t the neighborhood in this fashion. They have it down to an art and knew how to host with true southern hospitality, including a dinner of some of the best BBQ I have ever eaten in my life. I have encouraged them to start a business of it.

From there it was off to Middleburg, Virginia to stay at The Salamander Resort. Our pooch was warmly welcomed and photographed on their pet red carpet :). The lobby offered a stunning backdrop as we checked in. We had a lovely suite with a spacious bedroom and bathroom, which is always nice when traveling with kids. Our terrace allowed us to exit onto a big grassy lawn where Navy was happy to spend time lying in the sun. The grounds are stunning! We felt like we had been transported to Tuscany with horse stables just a short walk from our room. It was incredibly peaceful and one could certainly spend the day lazing about. However, the resort offers a multitude of things for guest to experience including cooking classes, tennis, swimming, bonfires and horseback riding, with vineyards, zip lining and other activities close by.

We spent some time at the pool and played some tennis our first afternoon. The following morning, we went for a trail ride to explore the grounds further before heading back on the road.

Our next stop was the smoky mountains of Tennessee. This was our longest driving and our plan was to drive on the Blue Ridge Mountain Highway. Mom messed up a bit on that :(. I had not realized venturing off course to take this route would add significant time onto an already lengthy drive. We attempted to change our route without the kids noticing, but this was an epic fail as once we climbed towards an entrance to the highway we lost cell service and the kids questioned why we were suddenly driving slower. As we explained our detour, hemming and hawing ensued and as we reached the peak of that particular section of the highway, we snapped a few photos and headed back to the previous route.

We arrived at Blackberry Farm in the late afternoon. Upon pulling up to checking our car was whisked away and and we were instructed to hop onto a golf cart and transported to one of the most stunning accommodations we had ever stayed in. Outside our cottage, was our own golf cart to use throughout our stay. The property is vast with rolling hills, stables, a vegetable farm, pond, pool, archery field, babbling brook, tree swing, cheese and beer production facility, and truffle dogs and livestock to be explored. Our golf cart was used often, Offsite, the resort can arrange additional activities including wake boarding, paint ball, clay shooting and more.

Our first night we dropped our kids off at camp Blackberry so we could experience their adults only restaurant, The Barn. This is the first time in ions I can remember a dining establishment requiring a certain dress code. It was so nice to walk in and see everyone dressed to the nine's. The food was great and the interior of the restaurant was one of the most exquisite and romantic I have ever stepped into. My husband and I had a magical evening and the kids had a terrific time themselves.

The staff was super accommodating at the camp and even allowed our dog to stay with the kids since the camp wasn't too busy.

The next day my husband and I went on a tour to learn more about the resort’s farming practices and beer and dairy production, while the kids went fishing and made hand soap at camp. We were privy to tasting some of the farms specialties including their cream ale, which we sipped on as we ventured over to see the Lagotto Romagnolo puppies( truffle dogs) bred and trained by staff member Jim Sanford, a former elephant trainer.

There is a 4 year waiting list and the only individuals who can get their hands on a pup have to have been a prior guest of the farm.

Lunch followed and then it was some quiet time. I lounged by the pool and my husband opted for a massage. In the afternoon, my son and I played tennis and my husband and daughter biked the property. We dined that evening al fresco on the back porch of restaurant Dogwood. My kids enjoyed the tree swing as my husband and I sipped our wine and waited for our dinner to be served.

After dinner, we enjoyed the bonfire for awhile, before heading back to our cottage. The next morning we tried our hands at archery and had a quick lunch before heading out.

We were definitely sad to be leaving.

And off we went to Nashville. The weather was rainy for most of the trip. Fortunately it was only a 3.5 hour drive. We landed at the Loews Hotel around 6:30. It was pouring so my daughter and I decided to dine at the hotel and try out restaurant Mason’s award winning burger. My husband and son decided to stay back in the room and order pizza so they could watch the football game in the room. No thanks!

The burger was legit! I have not had any other in Nashville, but it certainly gets my stamp of approval.

The next day was a whirlwind as we attempted to take in as much as possible. The science center was one of the best we have ever been too with a simulated moon walk experience and 3D printing exhibition.

Then it was off to Lunch at Peg Leg Porker for some southern BBQ. The standout item was the wings with their buzzed about white sauce. Following lunch we headed to the Lane Motor Museum to take in the evolution of the car with a stop on the way back at Third Man Records to record a tune in their vintage recording studio!

The rain ensued, but we braved one last wet trip out for some eclectic Indian food at Chauhaun. The ambience was chic and the food was splendid.

The Loews is not the most centrally located hotel, however as you have read, we opted to visit some of the less touristy spots so this did not have an impact as we would have had to travel no matter where we stayed.What I do want to note is every Loews property we have visited to date has offered a wonderful customer service experience. Little details like knowing our name upon arrival and responding to client requests immediately. With kids and pet in tow, this makes everything just a little less stressful.

The rain continued and so we decided to head to our next destination, Louisville, KY, earlier than planned. But not without a stop off at Rocket Fizz, a massive candy store stocked with vintage candy including items I had never tasted or even heard of before.Then a quick detour to Hattie B’s one of the food highlights of my trip! Check out the lengths I went to on instagram to make this happen. Who would have thought a $6 sandwich would be good enough reason alone for a trip back to Nashville.

With bellies full, we took to the road for another drive, about 2.5 hours in distance. We were booked at the 21C Museum Hotel, a brand I had never experienced, yet was eager to review. These properties are known for their rotating art exhibits. Their Kid’s Exploration package includes an iSpy guide for exploring their gallery spaces, an in-room milk and cookies amenity, two tickets to the Kentucky Science Center and a tent provided for an in-room camping adventure.

Another rain drenched afternoon lent an opportunity to explore both the hotel’s gallery and science center located directly across the street.

The property also offers a weekly yoga class surrounded by art and is a short walk from the Louisville Slugger Museum, which my husband and son explored the following morning.

That evening we dined at in house at the hotel’s notable Proof on Main. This was on of the best dining experiences we had on the trip. The food and service was stellar and the interior design visually stimulating.

The kids were able to get up from the table to explore the lobby just steps away while we lingered after dinner for one more cocktail.

The last leg of our trip before arriving back in NYC was a stop off in Pittsburg for a 2 night stay at the Fairmont.

The concierge greeted us at the door and was quick to help us with restaurant reservations and must see activities. At check in we learned they had upgraded us to a 2 bedroom suite with a huge dining room/living room! With one last rainy eve in the forecast, we decided to try some take out from a local Italian eatery and utilize our spacious accommodations.

The hotel was incredibly pet friendly and even invited Navy down later that evening to join us for some jazz in the lounge. The next day we ordered room service for breakfast before my husband and son headed off to the Pirates game.

My daughter and I decided to check out the The Nationality Rooms, at the University of of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral of Learning, where upon signing in, one is handed a key which is needed to enter most of the rooms. In each room you will find decor native to the particular ethnicity of the titled room. After exploring for an hour or so we headed over to the Carnegie Museum for the “Power of Poison” Exhibit followed by lunch at Cafe Carnegie with resident chef, Sonja Finn, who has a James Beard nomination for her super popular restaurant, Dinette.

We headed back after lunch and made plans for our final dinner. We chose the much buzzed about Tako. The chips and salsa were fab, the tacos delectable and casual surroundings ideal for a family with kids and a dog. We sat outside as the rain had finally stopped and my husband and I enjoyed some of the best cocktails we have ever enjoyed... pineapple jalapeño margaritas!