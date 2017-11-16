Roasted Cauliflower & Red Pepper Winter Salad

Published on Clean Plates
Recipe by Amie Valpone
Winter salads are underrated. They’re delicious and so comforting because they’re warm and delicious. I love serving salads with roasted vegetables and roasted garlic, which this salad is all about. The tahini dressing is delicious and adds a nice kick to the subtle flavors in this salad.
- SERVES: 4
Ingredients
- 1 large head cauliflower, cut into 1-inch florets
- 1 head garlic
- 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 head flat dinosaur kale, finely chopped, ends removed
- 4 jarred roasted red bell peppers, thinly sliced
- 1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh parsley
- 1 Tbsp. hemp seeds
- 4 Tbsp. well-stirred tahini
- 4 Tbsp. water, plus more if needed
- Juice of 1 large orange
- ¼ tsp. paprika
- ¼ tsp. curry powder
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375ºF. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment.
- Place cauliflower and whole head of garlic on prepared baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Use your hands to coat cauliflower florets and garlic with oil, salt and pepper. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the cauliflower and garlic are tender. Let cool for 5 minutes, then peel garlic (discard skin).
- In a small bowl, whisk tahini, water, orange juice, paprika and curry powder to make a dressing. Add a pinch of cayenne pepper and more water as needed for a thinner consistency.
- In a large bowl, combine roasted cauliflower, roasted garlic, kale, peppers, parsley and hemp seeds. Drizzle with the dressing, toss to combine and serve immediately.
