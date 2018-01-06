Rob Bishop Continues His Taxpayer-Funded Feud With Patagonia

A fierce critic of the Trump administration’s monthslong review of protected national monuments, Patagonia has joined a coalition that’s suing to block the sweeping cuts that President Donald Trump made last month to Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments. After Trump signed a pair of proclamations to dismantle the protected Utah sites, the company updated its home page with the words “The President Stole Your Land.”

In a post that closely resembled the one from Patagonia, Bishop’s committee accused the outdoor retailer of lying in order to sell its merchandise. The response raised both ethical and legal questions.

Walter Shaub, the former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, said at the time that the “attack” on Patagonia “sure looks a lot like a violation” of House committee rules on social media communication.