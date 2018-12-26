Rob Delaney Describes First Christmas Without His Son In Heartbreaking Post

Comedian Rob Delaney got candid about grief on Christmas.

In February, the 41-year-old “Catastrophe” star announced that his 2-year-old son Henry had died in January after being diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016. In 2017, doctors successfully removed the tumor, but the cancer returned.

On Wednesday, Delaney wrote a heartbreaking thread on Twitter about spending the holidays without Henry for the first time, and he didn’t sugarcoat his feelings.

“Our first Christmas without Henry came & went,” wrote Delaney, who has two other sons with his wife, Leah. “The day itself was okay, maybe because there were so many horrible, painful days leading up to it; we must have hit our quota or something. We talked about him a lot & included his memory throughout the day.”

Delaney went on to explain why he was posting his raw emotions on the internet for many to read.

“I speak publicly about Henry in an effort to destigmatize grief,” he wrote, adding: “Why wouldn’t we be sad? Why wouldn’t we be angry and confused?”

“Tweets like this aren’t therapeutic to me, nor are they ‘updates,’” he explained. “I just want other bereaved parents & siblings to feel seen/heard/respected/loved. And maybe they might help someone not schooled in grief support a friend better. I don’t know.”

He concluded the thread with a sweet photo of Henry looking through a glass at a tiger.

Many people, including celebrities, reached out to Delaney on Twitter to show some support.

Many grieving parents also shared their own experiences of loss with Delaney. He responded to some with kind words.

Hi Rob ..... Lost our beautiful Oliver in 2009 aged 11. Close friends still speak about him comfortably which is what we will need always. May your better days outnumber your tougher days. pic.twitter.com/dVDY4QuE3h — Jeremy Neil Jones (@JeremyNeilJones) December 26, 2018

Beautiful boy — rob delaney (@robdelaney) December 26, 2018

It was our first Christmas without our Daughter too. We struggled at first and there were tears but it got easier as the day went on and we managed laughs and smiles. New year is the next land mark to navigate. Best wishes to you all. — WithHopeInYourHeart (@WithHopeInYour1) December 26, 2018

Love to you guys — rob delaney (@robdelaney) December 26, 2018

Lost my son to depression in March... he was 30. This is weird. Nothing tastes or feels the same anymore. Peace and love to you guys. x — Raymond N Burke (@raymondnburke) December 26, 2018

Love you both. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) December 26, 2018

I lost my son a year and a half ago to pediatric brain cancer, and the first Christmas without him was agony. It doesn’t get ‘better’, or ‘easier,’ but you learn to live with the pain and grief and adjust to its rhythms. Hope you have lots of loving people around to help. — Brad Simpson (@bradleyrsimpson) December 26, 2018

It is so hard isn’t it? Our son died in 2011 and every Christmas Day is difficult but somehow we get through it too. xx — Miss Shelley. (@LocksMissg951) December 26, 2018

When Delaney announced Henry’s death in February, he spoke lovingly of his son.

“Henry was a joy,” he wrote. “He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he’d moved home following fifteen months living in hospitals.”

