Rob Delaney And Wife Expecting Baby Months After 2-Year-Old Son's Death

Five months after their son’s death, actor Rob Delaney revealed he’s expecting a child with his wife, Leah Delaney.

The “Catastrophe” star announced in a heartbreaking post in February that his 2-year-old boy, Henry, died after a battle with brain cancer. The Delaneys, who are based in London, have two older sons.

In a tweet accompanying a video about how Britain’s National Health Service helped alleviate the family’s financial burdens during Henry’s illness, Rob Delaney shared the happy news.

“Just had 2 typically wonderful @NHSEnglandLDN midwives visit my pregnant wife & I for a home birth assessment,” Delaney, 41, tweeted on Saturday. “Love to all marching for the NHS today. See my sad love letter to the NHS below.”

Over the weekend, thousands of demonstrators took to the stress in London to ring in the 70th anniversary of the NHS and push back against funding cuts and the government’s increased privatization of the service.

“He was a beautiful little boy from the moment he was born until the moment he died,” Delaney said of his son the video. “He benefited so much from the health care system here ... and so did we as his parents because, while we endured stress that was truly unbelievable, we didn’t endure the financial stress.”

Delaney revealed his son’s illness in February after his death, saying the toddler had been in an out of the hospital since his diagnosis.

“Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, shortly after his first birthday, following persistent vomiting and weight loss,” Delaney shared on Facebook. “He had surgery to remove the tumor and further treatment through the early part of 2017. Then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January.”

“I am desperately sad right now, but I can say with authority that there is good in this world,” he added. “Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did. We miss you so much.”

On what would have been Henry’s third birthday, in April, Delaney paid tribute to his son on social media with a sweet photo of him playing at what looks like a zoo shortly before he died.

Here’s Henry not long before he died. You can see his little tracheostomy tube on his neck and his left eye is turned in due to nerve damage from surgery. He has a bus & a turtle though so he’s happy.He was such a sweet boy. pic.twitter.com/D3liQXOqyi — rob delaney (@robdelaney) April 16, 2018