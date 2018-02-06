New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski just suffered another loss.

Gronkowski returned Monday from his team’s Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles to find that his Foxborough, Massachusetts, home had been burglarized.

Foxborough Police Chef William D. Baker told the Boston Globe that the football star had been hit with a “double whammy.”

“I don’t know if you ever been the victim of a break-in, but when you are robbed and there is an intrusion into your personal space, it’s unpleasant whether you are Rob Gronkowski or Bill Baker,’’ Baker said. “For him, it’s a double whammy coming off the loss.”

Police wouldn’t reveal details of the crime.

“We are not releasing any information on the property stolen or possible suspects at this time to preserve the integrity of the criminal investigation,” Baker told HuffPost in an email Tuesday.

A recording of the police radio call at Broadcastify.com noted “multiple safes and possible guns taken,” The Associated Press reported.