Rob Gronkowski Made An Incredibly Dirty Hit On A Defenseless Buffalo Bill

Update: Rob Gronkowski was suspended for one game by the NFL for the hit.

Previously:

Gronk went rogue.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski pounced on a defenseless Buffalo Bill who had intercepted a pass intended for him during their game Sunday. He appeared to drive his arm into the prone player’s head.

The admittedly cheap shot on Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White earned Gronkowski an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty ― which was not enforced because of other flags on the play ― and a possible punishment from the league office, outlets reported. But Gronkowski remained in the game, a 23-3 victory for the visiting Pats.

What the hell are you doing, Gronk? pic.twitter.com/mZTgJA62eU — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 3, 2017

Here’s another look:

Blatant attack after the play by Rob Gronkowski he’ll get a slap on the wrist but if that was anyone else they’d have probably been ejected or get suspended cheep shot on the Bulls defender New England Patriots dirty af play #NEvsBUF 🏈🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/RCyKJdBWci — 🎅Phenomenal One J🎄 (@PhenomenalOneJ) December 3, 2017

“I just want to apologize to Tre’Davious White. I don’t really believe in those type of shots,” he told reporters.