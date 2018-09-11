Rob Lowe Had The Most Cringeworthy Lunch Moment With Paul McCartney

Actor Rob Lowe once busted Paul McCartney singing along to Beatles song “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” as it played on the stereo during a lunch they were attending, and things got “really weird” between the pair.

“He looks up at me, and he sees that I’ve seen him, and then he turns red and gets embarrassed,” Lowe said on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show.” “Then I get embarrassed that I’ve seen him do it, and it gets really, really weird, and then he doesn’t really know what to say.”

There was some consolation for Lowe, however, as McCartney explained to him the real meaning of the song’s lyrics.

“Late Late Show” host James Corden was stunned by the explainer ― almost as much as he was by Lowe’s appalling impression of McCartney.