In a video released on Sunday, movie director Rob Reiner called on Americans to demand that President Donald Trump meet with special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

Since May 2017, Mueller has been investigating whether Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with the Kremlin. Last week, Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, said the president wouldn’t give an interview unless Mueller’s probe uncovered something that directly implicated Trump.

The MoveOn.org video tapped into mounting #TreasonSummit fears ahead of Monday’s meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

“America, we’ve got a problem,” Reiner said in the video. “We’ve been attacked by a foreign enemy power, and our president refuses to defend us.”

The Russian government “attacked our democracy by interfering in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump become president,” Reiner added. “That is not in dispute. It has been verified by all U.S. intelligence agencies, the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee and the U.S. Department of Justice.”

“It’s more imperative than ever that we get that truth,” Reiner said.

Reiner’s concerns about Trump’s uncomfortable relationship with Russia were echoed in a growing tweetstorm on Sunday. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton asked Trump on Twitter if he knows “which team” he plays for. Check out some of the other messages below:

Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for? — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 16, 2018

#TreasonSummit



I am concerned about waking up tomorrow morning to find out what Trump has given away. — RynO (@RyanOsmond17) July 16, 2018

Tomorrow Donald Trump sits down with the enemy and publicly proclaims himself to be an enemy of We The People. #TreasonSummit — John Lundin 🌊 (@johnlundin) July 15, 2018

I like Presidents who don't meet privately with the enemy. #TreasonSummit — Sandra Gordon (@gordon_sandra) July 16, 2018

While I may not have agreed with everything Barack Obama said or did, I never doubted which team he was on. #TreasonSummit pic.twitter.com/vavBU8NYGr — ImpeachTrump (@dumptrump33) July 16, 2018

George W Bush didn't meet private with Osama Bin Laden after the 9-11 attack. Why is Trump meeting with Putin after Russia's hacking of our elections? #TreasonSummit https://t.co/IfyTq7xeOg — Doug Dem (@DemocracyFellow) July 16, 2018