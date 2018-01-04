Rob Riley can definitely "Prove It"

Keilan Scott Rob Riley

Big Ups to the Trinidadian American actor Robert Christopher Riley. I adore when artists embrace their Caribbean roots as Rob has so eloquently done. We, the Caribbean community, must wrap them in our arms and support and uplift them as much as we can, as they wave our flags and share our unique culture with the world.

Rob recently released a hit Soca song “Prove It,” which was produced by Soca producer Kernal “Kitch” Roberts who is the son of Lord Kitchener. With a sweet tempo, and catchy lyrics, the song persuades the listener to prove they love Soca and the culture. His pleasant voice croons the audience into swaying submission with memories of why we love Soca.

Rob Riley is also a well loved actor that currently stars in the CW’s hit show “Dynasty” and prior to that, he starred as Terrence Wall on Vh1’s Show “Hit The Floor,” for 3 seasons. Check out his Soca song “Prove It” in the YouTube video below and follow him on Instagram, I am sure just as myself, you’ll become a fan for life.

To contact the writer email me at : ayana.crichlow@gmail.com

Song: Prove It

Artist: Traffik feat Rob “Pepper Sauce” Riley

Written by: Kernal Roberts

Produced by: Kernal Roberts and Azikiwe Kellar

Mastered by: Madman Johann