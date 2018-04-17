Bungling Robbery Suspects Receive Much-Deserved Dose Of Karma

Two robbery suspects lost their loot to the wind after a holdup at a travel agent’s office, newly released police video shows.

Surveillance footage shows money dropping from the pockets of an unidentified man’s pants as the robbers flee the travel agency in Droylsden, northern England, on March 17, according to police.

Gusty winds then scatter the bills in the street and foil attempts to collect it.

Greater Manchester Police released footage of the bungled getaway online Friday. It is now going viral.

“This duo threatened innocent people working in the travel agents and should know their actions are utterly unacceptable,” Detective Constable Phil Scargill said via a statement.

“They took every step to secure the money in the shop, but left the stolen notes in their wake as they fled from the scene,” Scargill added.