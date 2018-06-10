Robert De Niro Says 'F**k Trump' Twice At Tony Awards

Robert De Niro stunned the crowd at the Tony Awards Sunday by sending a profanity-filled message to President Donald Trump.

“I just want to say one thing,” De Niro said from the stage at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, before introducing a performance by Bruce Springsteen. “Fuck Trump. It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s fuck Trump.”

Variety and The Wrap confirmed De Niro’s comment, which was bleeped out in CBS’s broadcast.

Other attendees and outlets also pointed out De Niro’s words.

For those watching at home, De Niro said, "I'm going to say this — FUCK TRUMP. It's no longer 'Down with Trump,' it's FUCK TRUMP.' " #TonyAwards — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) June 11, 2018

Welcoming Springsteen to the stage, De Niro added: “In these perilous times, you rock the vote, always fighting for truth, transparency and integrity in government. Boy, do we need that now!”

The audience responded by giving the actor a standing ovation.

De Niro has been an outspoken critic of the president.