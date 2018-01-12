Robert Downey Jr. Responds To Claim He 'Wanted To Kill' Hugh Grant

“A lot has happened over two decades! I respect how Mr. Grant has matured as an artist & voice against violations of privacy,” the “Ironman” star said on Twitter Thursday.

“Let’s break bread together soon @HackedOffHugh,” Downey wrote, adding the hashtag ”#burythehachet2018.”

A lot has happened over two decades! I respect how Mr. Grant has matured as an artist & voice against violations of privacy. Let’s break bread together soon @HackedOffHugh! #burythehatchet2018 — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) January 11, 2018

Downey’s tweet came a few hours after Grant talked about his turbulent relationship with Downey in an interview with People. The two starred in the 1995 film “Restoration.”

“He hated me,” Grant said of his co-star. “He took one look at me and wanted to kill me.”

It seems all might be right again with the two, as Grant responded to Downey’s tweet by saying he was ready to bury the hatchet as well.

Thanks, @RobertDowneyJr .Nice way to kick off the year. And yes- if you’re in London come by and break bread. Won’t be easy as my 5 year old bakes it,but you seem strong. Respect. #burythehatchet2018 — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) January 12, 2018

If Downey does decide to stop by, Grant might have another kid available to help break bread.