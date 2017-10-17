Pussycat Dolls Founder Denies Claims Of Abuse By Former Member

Pussycat Dolls founder and choreographer Robin Antin has spoken out against claims made by a former member who said the group was more a “prostitution ring” than a girl band.
Singer Kaya Jones, who got involved with the Pussycat Dolls in 2003 and left before they released their first album in 2005, began tweeting about her experience last week. She alleged that being part of the Dolls meant having to “sleep with whoever.”
Antin responded to Jones’ claims in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, calling them “disgusting, ridiculous lies.”
“Kaya Jones was never a member of the Pussycat Dolls, but simply a Pussycat reject who’s looking for her 15 minutes of fame,” the choreographer said. “I am shocked with the allegations Ms. Jones has stated and they are nothing more than disgusting, ridiculous lies. Ms. Jones was never an official member of the group, she was one of the many, many girls who auditioned for the Pussycat Dolls over the years.”
In her series of tweets, Jones also seemingly made reference to Simone Battle, who was a member of the girl group G.R.L. also created by Antin. Battle died by suicide in 2014 at age 25.
The singer’s messages were posted as other female stars have shared stories of abuse amid sexual assault and harassment allegations tied to film executive Harvey Weinstein.
She recalled fighting off older men in the music business while part of the Dolls, adding that she spoke out in the past, but no one listened.
"We have to face reality that this is the norm in the entertainment industry. It is not just [Weinstein],” she told the Daily Mail. “Then I read that the Pussycat Dolls are planning a reunion. That would mean more girls being abused just the way we were. Why wouldn’t it happen again? It’s all the same people involved.”
In her statement to Entertainment Tonight, Antin also took issue with Jones’ apparent reference to Battle.
“I am especially incensed that Ms. Jones would bring up former G.R.L. member Simone Battles’ suicide. This is not just nasty, but it’s unfathomable and disrespectful to everyone who works towards suicide prevention and awareness,” she said. “Bringing up Simone’s suicide in such a brazen way not only scars her family further, but the millions of people who loved and cared for Simone.”
According to The Blast, the choreographer is drafting a legal response to Jones.
Antin formed the Pussycat Dolls in 1995 as a burlesque troupe. She landed a record deal for the group in 2003 and released the debut album “PCD” in 2005 under Interscope. The album went on to sell over 7 million copies worldwide.
