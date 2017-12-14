Robin Roberts Literally Says 'Bye Felicia' To Omarosa Manigault Newman

It’s safe to say Robin Roberts isn’t too upset about Omarosa Manigault Newman’s departure from the White House.
Roberts, co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” had two sassy parting words for Newman, the controversial reality TV star who just left her position in President Donald Trump’s White House: “Bye, Felicia.”
Newman appeared on “Good Morning America” Thursday to deny reports that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly fired her from her job as director of communications for the Public Liaison Office.
Newman said during the interview that she had “seen things” during her time in the White House that made her “uncomfortable” and “deeply” affected her. She said she hoped to tell her “profound story” when the time was right.
Roberts squeezed in a dig at Newman before moving on to the next headline, suggesting the “Apprentice” star would try to capitalize on her short-lived and controversial White House experience.
“She said she has a story to tell,” Roberts said. “And I’m sure she’ll be selling that story. ... Bye, Felicia.”
Newman fired back hours later, reportedly telling “Inside Edition” via text message that Roberts comments were “petty” and part of “a black woman civil war.”
In the meantime, Twitter lit up with love for Roberts’ diss.
This article has been updated with Newman’s response.