Robin Roberts Literally Says 'Bye Felicia' To Omarosa Manigault Newman

It’s safe to say Robin Roberts isn’t too upset about Omarosa Manigault Newman’s departure from the White House.

Roberts, co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” had two sassy parting words for Newman, the controversial reality TV star who just left her position in President Donald Trump’s White House: “Bye, Felicia.”

Start your morning with Robin Roberts hitting Omarosa with the bye Felicia pic.twitter.com/Ut7HEekip6 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 14, 2017

Newman appeared on “Good Morning America” Thursday to deny reports that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly fired her from her job as director of communications for the Public Liaison Office.

Newman said during the interview that she had “seen things” during her time in the White House that made her “uncomfortable” and “deeply” affected her. She said she hoped to tell her “profound story” when the time was right.

Roberts squeezed in a dig at Newman before moving on to the next headline, suggesting the “Apprentice” star would try to capitalize on her short-lived and controversial White House experience.

“She said she has a story to tell,” Roberts said. “And I’m sure she’ll be selling that story. ... Bye, Felicia.”

Newman fired back hours later, reportedly telling “Inside Edition” via text message that Roberts comments were “petty” and part of “a black woman civil war.”

In the meantime, Twitter lit up with love for Roberts’ diss.

Do you know how awful you have to be to annoy Robin Roberts? pic.twitter.com/h0gxAhRFRD — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) December 14, 2017

“She going to sell her story, bye Felicia.”

GOOD MORNING SHADE!!!! I love Robin Roberts #GMA pic.twitter.com/AzAhXTeuQS — off-brand eartha 🌼 (@dazella_may) December 14, 2017

Did I just hear Robin Roberts say “Bye Felicia” to Omarosa?! The ☕️☕️☕️☕️ @GMA is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 today! — Ignacio Torres (@igstorres) December 14, 2017

Robin Roberts said “Bye Felicia”to Omarosa. Wow. pic.twitter.com/r1u9sD0Qli — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 14, 2017

Did Robin Roberts just say Bye Felicia? Ha ha haaa! pic.twitter.com/0FZ1hGLgki — Steph (@Steph_in_city) December 14, 2017

The way Robin Roberts wove in Bye Felicia while flowing into the next story pic.twitter.com/WxL3kPCqYP — AAUGH (@Debonair_David) December 14, 2017

Robin Roberts giving #Omarosa the "Bye Felicia" treatment is everything you didn't know you needed in this the Season of #BlackWomen pic.twitter.com/ZM44VFigHO — Nila N. Brown🌻 (@AuthorNNBrown) December 14, 2017