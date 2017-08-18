Robin Thicke And April Love Geary Expecting Their First Child Together

There’s a baby on the way for Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary.

Geary shared the news on Instagram Thursday when she posted a photo of an ultrasound image as well as a shot of herself in a bikini with her “lil peanut.”

“Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby!” the model captioned one of the photos, adding, “The due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday! ❤️” (Alan being Alan Thicke, Robin’s dad, who died in December 2016.)

