Robin Thicke And April Love Geary Expecting Their First Child Together

There’s a baby on the way for Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary.
Geary shared the news on Instagram Thursday when she posted a photo of an ultrasound image as well as a shot of herself in a bikini with her “lil peanut.”
“Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby!” the model captioned one of the photos, adding, “The due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday! ❤️” (Alan being Alan Thicke, Robin’s dad, who died in December 2016.)
Thicke, 40, and Geary, 22, made their public debut as a couple during the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015, months after the “Blurred Lines” singer’s divorce from Paula Patton was officially granted. Thicke and Patton went through a very public split in 2014, and were embroiled in a lengthy custody battle throughout their divorce proceedings. As of March of this year, TMZ reports the exes were “on the verge” of reaching a custody agreement.
Thicke is already father to 7-year-old Julian with Patton; this will be his first child with Geary.