Robin Wright Describes Working With Kevin Spacey In Interview

Robin Wright said she maintained a professional relationship with former “House of Cards” co-star Kevin Spacey, and that she didn’t really “know the man.”
In an interview with “Today” that aired Monday morning, Wright told Savannah Guthrie:
“Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut and in between setups, where we would giggle. I didn’t really — I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.”
Spacey has been accused by multiple men of sexual misconduct, including “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp, who said the Oscar-winning actor made a move on him when he was only 14.
Spacey was eventually dismissed from “House of Cards” after the claims emerged. (He was also edited out and replaced in the film “All The Money In The World.”)
Wright said she and castmates were “surprised and ultimately saddened” by the revelations.
“We forged ahead and we were so thankful we were able to complete the series as planned,” she told “Today.”
In Season 5 of “House of Cards,” Wright’s Claire Underwood replaced Spacey’s Frank Underwood as president after he resigns.
On July 4, the show posted a brief teaser trumpeting the final season on Netflix. Wright’s commander in chief declares, “Happy Independence Day to me.”
Another actor who worked with Spacey, Guy Pearce, recently spoke out about his experience with him. He said Spacey was “handsy” on the set of “L.A. Confidential” but later clarified that he was not sexually assaulted and expressed regret for making the remark.
This article has been updated with additional comments from Wright in the “Today” interview.