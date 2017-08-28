Massive Robot Army Is Here To Destroy Your Foolish World Records

Jobs You Wouldn't Think Are Threatened By Robots, But Are

Astronauts

Next time around, it will be one small step for a robot, one giant leap for software coders. For decades sci-fi movies have predicted that people will someday travel on enormous spaceships to distant stars. But in the age of robotic landers and explorers, the argument for sending people into space is becoming weaker. Not only is it highly risky, it’s also astronomically expensive and galactically difficult to create the life support systems needed for interplanetary travel. It’s much easier to send a robotic explorer that needs no oxygen or food, never goes to the bathroom and can hibernate for years while travelling to distant celestial bodies. And if that’s not enough, <a href="http://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/station/main/robonaut.html#.VIiRbDHF_h4" target="_blank">NASA is actually working on a robotic astronaut</a>. Humans may yet travel to distant stars, but robots, rather than astronauts, will get there first. <em>Probability of automation, according to Oxford report: N/A</em>

Getty