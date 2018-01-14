Rock & Reilly and WanderLuxxe Promise Fun Filled Days, Evenings, and Nights in Park City

Aside from the obvious draw of world class cinematography, one of the hallmarks of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, are the exciting brand activations. Venues around the city host everything from premier parties, to panels, to special film screenings. These events allow brands to give attendees access to experience their company and products in a unique setting while attending the festival. Whether it’s a mansion or an eclectic bar, the venues on Main Street are sure to impress with their intimate settings and alluring schedule over the course of the weekend.

Rock & Reilly’s is no exception. During the festival, this Park City bar transforms into a daytime lounge hosting celebrities like Chris Pine, Carrie Underwood, Jesse McCartney, Paris Hilton, and Zac Efron. Signed by celebrity guests and visitors, the iconic logo located on the back wall demonstrates the appeal of this restaurant down the street from the festival. In past years, Rock & Reilly’s been home to some of the most prestigious brands such as New York Vulture, The Hollywood Reporter, Fresh. Bai, J. Crew, Coca-Cola, BMW Group and more.

The 2018 lineup of brands eager to impress guests at this hotspot are J. Crew, Netflix, NYLON, Roku, and many others. Over the course of weekend (1/19-1/21), guests can visit Rock & Reilly’s Daytime Lounge Presented by J.Crew, NYLON and Roku. Talent, influencers, and guests are welcome to curate J.Crew denim looks with patches and custom calligraphy by notable illustrator, Sam Teich. beGlammed will be providing hair, nails, and touchups to the guests.

From 11 am to 4 pm, NYLON will be using their interviewing lounge to produce digital content, while J. Crew will be hand embroidering apparel, and Roku will provide hot chocolates and hot toddies from Raaka Chocolate and Pendelton Whiskey. It’s also the spot to host the “Tyrel” and “Piercing” Premiere Parties.

On Monday, January 22, invited guests will enjoy a brunch hosted by Mitu, reception hosted by the Kentucky Film Commission, and to end the night, the “Monster” After Party will be held from 10 pm – 1 am. To finish off the festival on Wednesday, Netflix is presenting its premier party for “A Futile and Stupid Gesture.” Sure to be a staple in the 2018 Film Festival, Rock & Reilly’s is geared up to impress attendees for another year.

WanderLuxxe

However, not all venues are as intimate or eclectic. WanderLuxxe, is a “luxury experience curator” that creates and provides access to high profile events around the world is an official Sundance Film Festival partner. Its members get access to film screenings, exclusive lounges, and VIP events. Additionally, they host and curate a private mansion only a few minutes from main street called the APEX Social Club. This location is renowned for its private luncheons, private music performances, and panel discussions. Performances for 2018 are slated to included artists like Armie Hammer, Lakeith Stanfield, Common, and Nicholas Cage.

Additionally, the impressive Deer Valley Estate is scheduled to celebrate MANDY with Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough and Elijah Wood, A BOY, A GIRL, A DREAM, featuring Omari Hardwick, Meagan Good, Jay Ellis and Kenya Barris. Augustine Frizzell’s NEVER GOIN’ BACK starring Cami Morrone, Kyle Mooney and Maia Mitchell, and a curated performance night hosted by Common, "Common and Friends" presented by Dropbox and Apex Social Club, and more.

Women in Film and the Rising Star will be presenting panels at the WanderLuxxe House as part of their programming. A daily amenity of the house, Casamigos Tequila is creating an après ski happy hour with curated cocktails. This will also feature Peet’s Coffee’s Dutch Cocoa and Redbull Energy refresher mocktails. APEX Social Club will add to this unique atmosphere as their exclusive nightlife partner, a preview experience of their upcoming Palms Las Vegas Spring opening.