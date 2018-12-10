Roger, The Incredibly Buff Kangaroo, Has Died At Age 12

A buff kangaroo who shot to international fame after he was photographed crushing metal buckets has died at age 12.

Towering at more than 6½ feet from head to tail, Roger the ripped ’roo spent most of his life at the Kangaroo Sanctuary in Australia’s Northern Territory.

Chris “Brolga” Barns, the sanctuary’s manager, announced the much-loved alpha male’s passing via social media on Sunday.

“It’s a very sad day here today, for we have lost our beautiful boy, Roger,” Barns said.

“Ten years ago, I built this sanctuary to house Roger and a couple of his wives ... I built it so they would have a place to live. Roger was our alpha male for many years, and he grew up to be a kangaroo that people from all over the world have grown to love as much as we love him, too.”

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corp., Barns said that Roger had “passed away very peacefully under his favorite witchetty bush where he liked to sleep to get out of the hot sun.”