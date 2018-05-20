Roger Stone Says He's 'Prepared' For 'Conjured Up' Mueller Indictment

Long-time Donald Trump ally and GOP “dirty trickster” Roger Stone said Sunday that he’s “prepared” if he’s hit with an indictment by special counsel Robert Mueller. But he insisted any charges would be “conjured up,” and that they would have nothing to do with Russian campaign collusion.

Asked about a possible indictment on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Stone responded: “I am prepared should that be the case.” He said it’s “not inconceivable that Mr. Mueller and his team may seek to conjure up some extraneous crime pertaining to my business.”

Stone, who was an informal adviser to Trump during his campaign, insisted there could be no charges involving cooperation with the Kremlin because “no evidence whatsoever of Russian collusion” has been found — though Mueller has yet to share his final findings.

Stone said he would chalk up any action against him as an “effort to silence me.”

NBC’s Chuck Todd pointed out that he was hardly being silenced and was expressing his opinions even at that moment.

Stone has come under scrutiny because he admitted communicating with Guccifer 2.0, the Russian hacker or hackers who the FBI said leaked emails from Democratic National Committee members during the presidential campaign.

He also admitted publicly that he communicated with Julian Assange, who published the emails in WikiLeaks. The day before one of the batches of emails was leaked, Stone said Assange was going to deliver “a devastating expose” of Hillary Clinton.

Stone insisted on NBC that he “had no advance notice” of the content, source or timing of the WikiLeaks disclosures.

Stone said he has not yet been contacted by anyone on Mueller’s team. But he said that eight former colleagues have been “terrorized” by investigators.