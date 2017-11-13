Rohil's Concert Adventures: Goolis In Love

"Hey, any chance you're free tonight? Goolis is playing a set at The Studio at Webster Hall at 8pm. Let me know, I'll put you on the list."

In the unrelenting pursuit of what my id refers to as 'clout points,' there are a few non-negotiable rules one must follow if they want to achieve maximum clout euphoria.

Rule #1 - Be at live music events, because live music is a culturally enriching experience that transcends boundaries between strangers...So beautiful.

Also, so people on your Instagram stories know you attend live music events.

Rule #2 - Be on the list at live music events because then when you get to the entrance, you can say, "Uhem... I'm on the list.", Just loud enough that three people immediately behind you can hear. Bonus points if you convince yourself they care.

I am very close to fully maximizing my clout, so naturally, I responded to the message above -- enthusiastic to experience Goolis live.

Shortly after arriving at the venue I met up with band manager extraordinaire, Gabriel Barreto, or as his close friends call him, Gabe. Understand, we are close friends. My whole squad is influential.

Gabriel came to co-manage Goolis with Harrison Goldstein, the man responsible for booking this show, through his film titled, 'My Cricket And Me', which stars Willie Nelson, Rule #3 always name drop Willie Nelson.

Jules Bartkowski, the brains behind Goolis, was doing work scoring Gabe's film at the time and their musician/manager partnership progressed from there. Goolis would share the stage with Toronto's Rock & Roll best friends, TWRP. The performance would also be one of the final plays before Webster's change in ownership from The Ballingers to AEG Live and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment.

Now, to be perfectly honest -- and perhaps I should have stated this earlier. At the time, I had no idea who Goolis or TWRP were, nor did I know any of their songs. All I knew were the rules of clout.

While TWRP drew in their existing, immensely passionate fan base, I wasn't alone in having no clue about Goolis, impressively enough, within a minute of each of their songs they were able to have the crowd singing along. You'd swear all the concert goers have been hardcore Goolis fans for years.

It’s a beautiful quality for a band have; being able to win over new audiences, making them feel included, and connected to their music and overall vibe. People were vibing, excited about each of Goolis' next songs.

Goolis brings a flavor that is both traditional and innovative. They're traditionally well geared for live shows, with their confident brass and winds, but innovate and shift things up with their out-the-box use of diverse percussions. Pop this in a blender with your other simple pleasures and a band of performers who look like they're having the time of their lives on stage. It isn't difficult to see the appeal of Goolis.

If you were throwing a music festival, during the apocalypse, and people literally wanted to vibe-out as if it were their last day on Earth (because it would be) ... AND YOU DON'T BOOK GOOLIS!? You're fucking up. Fucking up right until the end of the world. Damn.

TWRP took the stage next. Listen, even now, as I write this -- I'm not entirely sure what I witnessed during the TWRP show. Sure, I was confused, but I was also, mostly aroused. TWRP played a high-energy, self-affirming set which promoted themes of acceptance, friendship and... I guess bold fashion choices?

Regardless, TWRP was an awesome time. The entire show was a good time. We kicked it briefly backstage, grabbed drinks, and then I dipped early so I could let the alcohol pass out my system and I could wake up hangover free. Rule #4 -- never get hungover.

Rule #5 -- Always have knowledge of the most dope music.

Goolis recently dropped a new video for Your Relationship, the video sets a fun precedent for their upcoming album, Goolis In Love.

The video was directed by Jules David Bartkowski aka Goolis, and shot by Benjamin Norman and Ethan Cantor, and features the New York City Goolis band.

The new album, Goolis In Love, takes the band’s signature fun rhythmic vibe and attaches it to a collection of love songs. This is a record of music which is in-love with and pays tribute to the idea of love songs.

From the details released, the new album was recorded partly in Accra, Ghana with a rhythm section of Ghanaian and Nigerian musicians - and partly in Philadelphia with the NYC band. Looks like Goolis is prepped to expand their stand-out features.

The album will be released on Thanksgiving Day, with a release show at The Bitter End on Black Friday.

Check out Goolis on Spotify

Follow Goolis on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

More Rohil’s Concert Adventures - Vince Staples & Kilo Kish