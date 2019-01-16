Roku Reverses Course On Alex Jones, Ditching Infowars Channel Amid Backlash

Roku had no problem giving a voice to notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, but then the backlash started. Now the company has decided to dump his content.

“After the InfoWars channel became available, we heard from concerned parties and have determined that the channel should be removed from our platform,” the company announced in a statement Tuesday night. “Deletion from the channel store and platform has begun and will be completed shortly.”

The controversy appears to have started on Monday when a Twitter user noticed Jones’ show was added to Roku and informed media watchdog Sleeping Giants.

.@RokuPlayer, can you confirm that you now have an Infowars channel?? https://t.co/M9xToyr533 — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) January 15, 2019

By Tuesday, several media outlets had reported the digital media service’s new addition, drawing even more attention to the change, which was met with anger on social media:

We had a good run @Roku, but fuck that shit. I realize it’s ironic that I’m going to be switching to an Amazon product when companies don’t get much worse for the world than Amazon but at least they deplatformed world’s worst human Alex Jones. https://t.co/4zGRHYtqi3 — Nate Igor Smith (@drivenbyboredom) January 15, 2019

Seriously @Roku !?! I won’t be signing back up when Handmaids Tale comes back if that garbage of a human, Alex Jones, is on your service! I will also remind others I know to do the same. — Brandi - Time For 2020 (@CaliforniaBran) January 15, 2019

Seriously @Roku what the FUDGE?! Why would you do something like this? Infowars/Alex Jones are about as TOXIC is they get. — Eric M. 🐿 (@EricMueller) January 15, 2019

Initially, Roku defended the channel offering.

“While the vast majority of all streaming on our platform is mainstream entertainment, voices on all sides of an issue or cause are free to operate a channel,” Roku told Digiday. “We do not curate or censor based on viewpoint.”

Roku also said it would remove the content if it proved “unlawful, incites illegal activities or violates third-party rights, among other things,” though it claimed Infowars was not breaking the rules.

Roku’s ultimate decision to eliminate Jones’ material came months after Apple, Facebook, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube had banned the extreme right-winger known for peddling lies online under the auspices of free speech.

Even after Roku ditched Jones, Gab, a social networking site known as a safe haven for alt-right hate speech and white supremacy, invited anyone interested in him to visit its website, proving his influence had not yet been scrubbed from the internet:

For those who are interested, you can follow Alex Jones on https://t.co/J3Rfto6fi3: the Home of Free Speech online. Grab your free account at https://t.co/J3Rfto6fi3.



How long before you are unpersoned and censored by Silicon Valley? https://t.co/CuTXc84qNT — Gab.com (@getongab) January 16, 2019

Roku’s decision to sever ties with Jones occurred just days after the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting won a defamation suit against him. In the wake of the Newtown, Connecticut massacre that claimed 28 lives, Jones said the mass shooting was a hoax. Many of the victims’ families were then harassed and threatened.