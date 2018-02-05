WORLD NEWS
America Wins Its Third Roller Derby World Cup In A Row

The U.S. team rolled over the competition.

The Super Bowl gets more publicity, but competition at the 2018 Roller Derby World Cup was just as heated.

From Feb. 1-4, 38 teams from all over the world rolled into Manchester, England, to show they weren’t just spinning their wheels.

For those not in the know, here’s a quick primer on the rules of the roll, courtesy of the BBC:

  • Two teams of five ― four “blockers” and one “jammer” ― skate counter-clockwise around an oval-shaped track.

  • The blockers keep the other team’s jammer from completing laps around the track, while helping their own jammer get past the other team.

  • Blockers are allowed to use shoulder, hip and full body contact to prevent the jammer from passing.

The competition, heated as it was, came down to two teams: The U.S. and Australia, who competed on Sunday for the title.

Ultimately, the U.S. beat the Aussies handily by a score of 187-146. It marks the third straight World Cup victory for the American team since the competition started in 2011.

Some of the photographic highlights of the tournament appear below:

    Team Mexico and Team Switzerland compete in the Roller Derby World Cup on February 4, 2018 in Manchester, England.
    Team USA and Team Australia competed in the finals, which the U.S. won 187-146.
    Team Scotland and Team Germany compete in the Roller Derby World Cup.
    Roller derby fans enjoy the Roller Derby World Cup.
    A member of Team Costa Rica prepares to compete in the Roller Derby World Cup.
    Team Switzerland gets ready for a match.
    A skater for Team Costa Rica on the track.
    Team England goes up against Team Canada. 
    Team USA gets physical with Team Spain.
    Members of Team Spain compete in the Roller Derby World Cup.
    Team USA gets rolling against Team Spain.
    Team USA celebrates its victory in the Roller Derby World Cup.
    Members of Team USA hoist their trophy after winning for the third year in a row.

