America Wins Its Third Roller Derby World Cup In A Row

The Super Bowl gets more publicity, but competition at the 2018 Roller Derby World Cup was just as heated.

From Feb. 1-4, 38 teams from all over the world rolled into Manchester, England, to show they weren’t just spinning their wheels.

For those not in the know, here’s a quick primer on the rules of the roll, courtesy of the BBC:

Two teams of five ― four “blockers” and one “jammer” ― skate counter-clockwise around an oval-shaped track.

The blockers keep the other team’s jammer from completing laps around the track, while helping their own jammer get past the other team.

Blockers are allowed to use shoulder, hip and full body contact to prevent the jammer from passing.

The competition, heated as it was, came down to two teams: The U.S. and Australia, who competed on Sunday for the title.

Ultimately, the U.S. beat the Aussies handily by a score of 187-146. It marks the third straight World Cup victory for the American team since the competition started in 2011.

Some of the photographic highlights of the tournament appear below: