America Wins Its Third Roller Derby World Cup In A Row

The Super Bowl gets more publicity, but competition at the 2018 Roller Derby World Cup was just as heated.
From Feb. 1-4, 38 teams from all over the world rolled into Manchester, England, to show they weren’t just spinning their wheels.
For those not in the know, here’s a quick primer on the rules of the roll, courtesy of the BBC:
-
Two teams of five ― four “blockers” and one “jammer” ― skate counter-clockwise around an oval-shaped track.
-
The blockers keep the other team’s jammer from completing laps around the track, while helping their own jammer get past the other team.
-
Blockers are allowed to use shoulder, hip and full body contact to prevent the jammer from passing.
The competition, heated as it was, came down to two teams: The U.S. and Australia, who competed on Sunday for the title.
Ultimately, the U.S. beat the Aussies handily by a score of 187-146. It marks the third straight World Cup victory for the American team since the competition started in 2011.
Some of the photographic highlights of the tournament appear below: