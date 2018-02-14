Lovesick

Season 3 Release: Jan. 1, 2018



Premise: The main engine behind the plot of this show is that a man, Dylan, finds out he has an STD and then alerts the different women he has slept with.



In this third season (the first that Netflix took over), the show is more about Dylan and a best friend character, Evie, finding out they love each other amid hanging out in a fun group of friends.



Runtime: 8 episodes of ~27 minutes